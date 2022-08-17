Kim Mulkey sparked an historic turnaround for LSU women’s basketball in her first season as coach, and now the table is set for her encore.
On Wednesday, the school released its 2022-23 schedule, which gets underway Nov. 7 against Bellarmine in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. That game is the first of five consecutive contests at home in a preconference schedule that includes trips to the Bahamas, for the Goombay Splash during Thanksgiving, and the Maui Classic a week before Christmas.
LSU will face George Mason and Alabama-Birmingham in the Goombay Splash Tournament, and Oregon State and another opponent to be named at Maui.
The schedule includes exhibition games on Oct. 27 against Mississippi College and Nov. 3 against Langston. The Tigers will play one true road game in their pre-conference slate at Tulane on Dec.
LSU, opens SEC play on the road at Arkansas Dec. 29, followed by home games against Vanderbilt on New Year’s Day and Texas A&M Jan. 5. The Tigers regular season ends with four of the final six games on the road.
“With nine new players our non-conference schedule is exactly what we need to grow and prepare for the always tough and challenging SEC,” Mulkey said.
LSU went 26-6 last season and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament in the best turnaround in SEC women’s basketball history. The Tigers lost four starters and five seniors overall from that team but Mulkey sign a strong four player freshman class and brought in five players from the transfer portal.
Freshmen Flaujae Johnson, Sa’Myah Smith, Alisa Williams and Izzy Besselman join transfers Angel Reese (Maryland), Last Tear-Poa (Northwest Florida State College), Jasmine Carson (West Virginia), LaDazhia Williams (Missouri) and Kateri Poole (Ohio State) as newcomers.
Guard Alexis Morris is the lone returning starter among holdovers that include Ryann Payne and Hannah Gusters.
Starting times and the television broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.
2022-23 LSU Women’s Basketball Schedule
Home games in bold
Date Opponent Location
Thursday, 10/27 Mississippi College (Exb.) Baton Rouge, La.
Thursday, 11/3 Langston (Exb.) Baton Rouge, La.
Monday, 11/7 Bellarmine Baton Rouge, La.
Friday, 11/11 Mississippi Valley Baton Rouge, La.
Sunday, 11/13 Western Carolina Baton Rouge, La.
Wednesday, 11/16 Houston Baptist Baton Rouge, La.
Sunday, 11/20 Northwestern State Baton Rouge, La.
Goombay Splash
Thursday, 11/24 George Mason Bimini, Bahamas
11/25 or 26 UAB Bimini, Bahamas
Tuesday, 11/29 Southeastern Baton Rouge, La.
Saturday, 12/3 at Tulane New Orleans, La.
Sunday, 12/11 New Orleans Baton Rouge, La.
Wednesday, 12/14 Lamar Baton Rouge, La.
Maui Invitational
Saturday, 12/17 TBD Maui, Hawaii
Sunday, 12/18 Oregon State Maui, Hawaii
SEC
Thursday, 12/29 at Arkansas Fayetteville, Ark.
Sunday, 1/1 Vanderbilt Baton Rouge, La.
Thursday, 1/5 Texas A&M Baton Rouge, La.
Sunday, 1/8 at Kentucky Lexington, Ky.
Thursday, 1/12 at Missouri Columbia, Miz.
Sunday, 1/15 Auburn Baton Rouge, La.
Thursday, 1/19 Arkansas Baton Rouge, La.
Monday, 1/23 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Monday, 1/30 Tennessee Baton Rouge, La.
Thursday, 2/2 Georgia Baton Rouge, La.
Sunday, 2/5 at Texas A&M College Station, Tex.
Sunday, 2/12 at South Carolina Columbia, S.C.
Thursday, 2/16 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La.
Sunday, 2/19 at Florida Gainesville, Fla.
Thursday, 2/23 at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn.
Sunday, 2/26 Mississippi State Baton Rouge, La.