Khayla Pointer had her second career triple-double and Faustine Aifuwa added her 21st double-double as No. 14 LSU won a key Southeastern Conference road game 68-64 at Ole Miss on Monday night in Oxford, Mississippi.
Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while Aifuwa led LSU with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Pointer’s other triple-double came against Nicholls State in the season opener. She and Cornelia Gayden are the only LSU players to achieve a triple-double.
The victory lifted LSU (19-4, 7-3 SEC) into a tie for third place with Florida in the SEC standings, behind South Carolina (9-1) and Tennessee (8-2). It was LSU’s ninth consecutive victory against the Rebels and the 15th in 16 games.
Pointer struggled through a 4-for-17 shooting night but hit 8 of 11 from the free-throw line and had three steals with only one turnover in 40 minutes. Alexis Morris added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals.
“She had three steals and one turnover in 40 minutes on top of the triple-double,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “That’s just hard to do. We asked a lot of her. She kept taking it in there. KP, as tired as she was — we were all tired — she just never stopped attacking.
“I’m especially proud we won a game where we didn’t shoot well. We won it with defense, rebounding and because we took care of the ball.”
LSU was outshot by Ole Miss on field goals (40%-37%) but offset that with a 50-39 rebounding edge, including 17 offensive rebounds. The Tigers also took care of the ball on offense, with just 11 turnovers against the SEC’s leader in steals and turnover margin. Ole Miss had just four steals.
The Tigers continually attacked the basket, going inside to Aifuwa and Autumn Newby. LSU took only two 3-point shots.
Defensively, LSU took Ole Miss’ top player, Shakira Austin, out of the flow for most of the night. Austin, averaging 14.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, had 11 points and eight rebounds Monday — but she was held to two points in the first half and was scoreless in the first quarter after taking only one shot.
“We needed to rebound with them and keep them off the offensive boards — they average 14 a game — and take care of the ball,” Mulkey said. “I thought we did both very good.
“We did a good job of listening to the scouting report defensively. Austin was a big part of our scouting report and just thought every time she touched the ball, I wanted them to be in certain spots on the floor to make it difficult for her. We did as good a job as we could possibly do.”
Ole Miss (18-5, 6-4) dropped into a tie for fourth with Georgia. The Rebels were led by Angel Baker with 20 points. Austin had five of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Lashonda Baker had 10 on 3-of-17 shooting.
LSU led by as many as 10 points in the first half by limiting Austin’s touches, but the Rebels chipped away to make it 27-23 at halftime. The Tigers extended their lead to 12 points after a 3-point basket by Morris and a layup by Aifuwa with 3:33 left.
But the scrappy Rebels kept pushing. An offensive rebound basket by Austin cut the LSU lead to 65-62 with 30 seconds left but LSU made enough free throws (4 of 8) down the stretch to keep the Rebels at bay.
LSU returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a game against Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.