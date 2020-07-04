New York Yankees All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu tested positive for the coronavirus before traveling to New York for preseason camp and is self-isolating at home.

Manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu was asymptomatic.

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star pitcher Aaron Nola’s status for the start of the season is in question after Nola was placed this week on the COVID-19 Injured List, according to a source.

Manager Joe Girardi said Saturday that Nola has yet to report to summer camp.

The list is for players who test positive for coronavirus, show symptoms, or come in contact with an infected person.

“We’re trying to work our way through that,” Girardi said when asked to explain Nola’s absence.

The Phillies had a coronavirus outbreak last month at their spring-training facility in Clearwater, Fla., and said seven players tested positive for the virus. Two weeks later, they have seven players missing from the start of summer camp.

When a player tests positive, he must quarantine for two weeks, show no symptoms, and test negative twice before returning. A positive test has been estimated to keep a player off the field for three to six weeks.

Major League Baseball has scheduled the 60-game season to start on July 23.

MLB and the players’ association announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, a rate of 1.2 percent.