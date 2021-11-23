LSU grabbed control with a 15-0 run in the second quarter and held off Tulane for a 75-58 victory at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday.
LSU post Faustine Aifuwa had season-highs with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Tigers guards Khayla Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Alexis Morris combined for 36 points. Autumn Newby added 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds for LSU (3-1).
Tulane was led by Dynah Jones with 18 points, while Baylor transfer Moon Ursin had 13 points and 10 rebounds while playing against her former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who is now at LSU.
LSU led by 17 at the half and played well defensively throughout the game, holding Tulane to 31.8% shooting (21 of 66) and forcing 17 turnovers. Jones and Sierra Cheatham combined to sink three 3-pointers in the second half, but LSU answered each time.
Tulane got within 11 points, but LSU scored seven unanswered points, capped by a three-point play by Awa Trasi for a 69-51 lead.
Tulane dialed up the defensive intensity with a full-court press that resulted in four LSU turnovers to start the second half and six in the quarter. That led to some fast-break chances for the visitors. The Wave had a 7-0 run capped by a layup by Jones, but couldn’t get the deficit under nine points in the final two quarters.
LSU led 41-24 at halftime, breaking open a tight game with a 15-0 run to boost the score to 33-17. Pointer sank a 3-pointer in the middle of the run to force a Tulane timeout, but LSU kept its foot on the gas with six more, capped by Hannah Gusters layup.
Krystal Freeman hit two free throws to end a 5:54 scoreless streak by the Wave, and Ursin sank another 3-pointer. But LSU continued to answer and pushed the margin to 17 on Cherry’s jump shot just before the halftime buzzer.
LSU had its second-best shooting half of the season, hitting 19 of 36 (52.8%), which was fueled by 11 Tulane turnovers. LSU had five steals.
Tulane shot 31% (9 of 29) and stayed with LSU on the boards, getting 10 second-chance points.
LSU took a few minutes to get warmed up, missing its first five shots, but reeled off eight unanswered points during an 0-for-5 stretch by Tulane to open up a 16-6 lead. The Green Wave answered with a 6-2 run to end the quarter and got a 3-pointer by Ursin and a layup by Arsula Clark to get the margin back to 18-17.