Through the eyes of the LSU fan base, nothing softens the blow of missing the super regionals or the College World Series.
LSU has been a baseball powerhouse for 30-plus years. Each year, the program and its fans expect to be in Omaha, Nebraska, and to make some noise when they get there. That's the standard, and the Tigers aren't supposed to apologize for it, much less make excuses.
They're not there this year, but the Southeastern Conference sure is — in particular, the Western Division. The SEC West accounts for half of the eight-team field at this summer's College World Series, which begins Friday. It is a sure sign that making it to Omaha is more difficult than it used to be, and will only get harder in the years to come.
The Tigers, who finished the season at No. 25 in the RPI rankings, failed to make it past the regional round for the first time since 2018, and they haven’t made it to Omaha since 2017.
For a program with six national titles, tied for the second-most in college baseball, that’s unacceptable, and keyboard warriors are quick to blame a new coach — or, in the case of this year's LSU team, Jay Johnson and his lack of starting pitching.
But here's the reality: The more college baseball grows, the harder it’s going to be to get to Omaha.
The modernization of college sports is already impacting college baseball through the use of the one-time transfer rule, coupled with the shrinking footprint of minor league baseball, which has steered more high school prospects toward college programs instead of the pros.
Simply put, college baseball has better players, better teams and more of them than ever before.
Take a look LSU's schedule. The Tigers dropped their first two SEC home series to Texas A&M and Auburn — two teams who weren’t projected to do much of anything this spring but reaped big benefits from the transfer portal.
Texas A&M, which finished 9-21 in conference play last season and overhauled its coaching staff, added four key hitters from the portal who have driven in 41% of the Aggies’ runs this season: Jack Moss (Arizona State), Troy Claunch (Oregon State), Dylan Rock (UTSA) and Kole Kaler (Hawai’i). The Aggies also acquired star reliever Jacob Palisch from Stanford, who allowed one run on five hits in 4⅓ innings in Omaha last season.
Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara, who transferred from Samford, was named SEC Co-Player of the Year after leading the conference with a .561 on-base percentage and .782 slugging percentage. Brooks Carlson, Auburn's third-leading hitter (.310), also transferred from Samford.
“SEC coaches, especially the elite ones, don’t have to go recruit high school talent anymore. They can go watch the college wood-bat summer leagues, and pick experienced players from major conferences and say, ‘Come to our place; I’ll put you in the lineup immediately, and by the way, you get to play in front of 6,000 to 12,000 fans every night,” SEC Network analyst Tom Hart said.
“And it’s really good for those guys who weren’t SEC-caliber players and have developed because they can get guys with an extra year, cherry-pick them from lesser conferences and, in Sonny DiChiara’s case, develop them into co-player of the league.”
LSU saw some of the benefits of that, as well, reeling in much of its staff from the portal and adding Jacob Berry to the lineup. That aided in the team’s fourth-best ERA in the conference and top-five rankings in multiple offensive categories.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, players received an extra year of eligibility, and at the same time, the MLB cut its draft from 40 rounds to 20. In addition, 40 minor league teams were cut across all classifications.
The number of minor league teams could continue to shrink as they struggle to pay new wages set by a new collective bargaining agreement. The minimum salary for first-time minor league player contracts will increase 36% by 2026, when it will come to $63,600 per year.
Meanwhile, colleges, especially in the SEC, are investing more in their programs.
Four schools have laid down big money on ballparks over recent years — Mississippi State ($68 million in 2019), Alabama ($30 million in 2016), Ole Miss ($19 million in 2019) and Florida ($65 million in 2021). Texas A&M is also expected to upgrade Blue Bell Park.
“LSU was long the market leader when it came to facilities and they’ve been lapped within their own division,” Hart said. “It’s great they can lead the nation in attendance, but they’ve got programs like Mississippi State and Texas A&M on their heels.”
Others, too. This year, Arkansas surpassed LSU for the highest average home attendance at 10,376 tickets sold per game. LSU was second with 10,362.
The more schools invest in their programs, the better talent they attract.
The SEC overall has held a consistent presence in Omaha for the past 10 years, winning four CWS titles and sending three or more teams five times (2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021).
The jury’s still out on how name, image and likeness will impact college programs, as first-round picks will still make more money in the pros than they can if they go to college. There is also no limit on the number of schools from a single conference who can make the postseason, and playing in the SEC still gives teams like LSU an advantage.
The addition Texas, which has more CWS appearances than any other team, as well as Oklahoma will only supply more of an RPI advantage to a team like LSU. (The Sooners and Longhorns are both in the CWS this year.)
The SEC will continue to dominate — but in the years to come, don’t be surprised if the talent is spread more evenly across the South.
It doesn’t necessarily mean LSU is slipping as a program. But it does mean the game is more competitive than ever before.