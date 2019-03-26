Starting outside linebacker Michael Divinity worked out with inside linebackers during individual drills at LSU's open spring practice Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound John Ehret graduate started in 11 games at outside linebacker in 2018, recording 10½ tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with five sacks.

Divinity recently received praise as an improved pass-rusher from LSU coach Ed Orgeron, and although he practiced with inside linebackers, it doesn't necessarily mean he's going to be flipping positions.

Spring football is a time for experimentation, and versatility is highly valued in defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's system, who frequently attempts to create the best one-on-one matchups possible between his defense and opposing offenses.

Outside linebacker Ray Thornton was missing from practice. The 6-foot-4, 226-pound Texas native played in 12 games last season, starting in two, while recording 2½ tackles for loss and one sack.

Thornton's absence is yet another of several on LSU's defensive front this spring — including the spring-long loss of starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence (knee surgery) — although many battered players returned on Tuesday.

Starting defensive end Glen Logan returned to practice, as did junior defensive end Justin Thomas and freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins.

Junior offensive lineman Jakori Savage also practiced with the defensive line.

On offense, sophomore tight end Aaron Moffitt wore a gold noncontact jersey, and third-team quarterback Andre Sale was missing.