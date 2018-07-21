LSU has 18 commitments for the Class of 2019, but some heavy hitters are still out there, and the Tigers still have areas of need.
KEY TARGETS REMAINING
DT Ishmael Sopsher
The top-rated defensive tackle in the nation and Louisiana’s No. 1 prospect, Sopsher could be the crown jewel of LSU’s recruiting class. The Amite star is expected to announce his top five schools July 30 and will make his commitment in February. LSU and Alabama appear to be his leaders, though he has at least 22 offers from programs like Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Michigan and Oklahoma.
RB John Emery Jr. and RB Noah Cain
Though LSU already has one running back committed, the Tigers are expected to chase after a couple others to fortify the position. Destrehan’s Emery will reportedly pick between Mississippi State and LSU, while Cain, an IMG Academy prospect, is considering Texas, LSU and Ohio State, among others.
ATH Devonta Lee and WR Trey Palmer
After signing four wide receivers in the 2018 class, LSU hasn’t pursued pass catchers too vigorously in this class. But Louisiana players Lee and Palmer are at the top of LSU’s board for the position, with Lee (Amite) and Palmer (Kentwood) both projecting as LSU leans.
ATH Christian Harris
A two-way star at University High, Harris could play wide receiver or inside linebacker in college. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound four-star recruit is a projected Texas A&M lean, but LSU, Alabama and Auburn are all anticipated to be in the hunt.
WHAT’S IN THE CLASS ALREADY
The future of DBU
LSU is making up for some notable misses in the Class of 2018 with a cornerback-heavy 2019 class. The nation’s top cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr., headlines the group, which also includes Memphis prospect Maurice Hampton, JC commitment Dreshun Miller and three-star prospects Marcus Banks and Cordale Flott.
Linebackers galore
The Tigers have three linebackers committed for 2019, and they could all fill different roles. OLB Marcel Brooks’ long frame makes him a likely edge rusher; ILB Donte Starks fits LSU’s rover linebacker type; and 6-foot-3, 235-pound ILB Kendall McCallum has the size comparable to Devin White.
Raiding Alabama
With McCallum, Flott and four-star quarterback Peter Parrish, LSU has three committed players from Alabama. Parrish seems to be the prize of the bunch, the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback prospect.
Power lines
Sticking with the theme from 2018, LSU is working to get stronger on the line of scrimmage. Five-star guard Kardell Thomas is the top-rated of four offensive line commitments, and 305-pound Haynesville senior Joseph Evans is LSU’s lone defensive line commitment.
WHAT’S NOT IN THE CLASS YET
In need of more backs
Southern Lab running back Tyrion Davis is committed, but LSU is expected to chase after two or three tailbacks for 2019. Expect Destrehan’s John Emery Jr. and IMG Academy’s Noah Cain to be the top targets. QB Peter Parrish’s high school teammate, A’Montae Spivey, is potentially another option.
Catching up
The Tigers don’t have a wide receiver committed, though in-state prospects Devonta Lee and Trey Palmer are expected to change that. If LSU misses on one or both of those prospects, four-star Houston native Jalen Curry could also be an option.
Fortify the lines
LSU signed six defensive linemen in 2018 — but with Rashard Lawrence, Breiden Fehoko and Ed Alexander all draft-eligible after this season, the Tigers may need to replace those three starters. Five-star Amite player Ishmael Sopsher, the highest-rated defensive tackle in the nation, is on the top of the board.
Safety help
LSU has five defensive backs committed, but all five of them are cornerbacks. With John Battle and Ed Paris set to exhaust their eligibilitiy after this season, the Tigers will probably have to sign a safety or put one of the team’s cornerback commitments elsewhere in the secondary.