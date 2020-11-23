The Southeastern Conference announced last week that it will use KINEXON SafeZone technology, the same proximity devices used in the league’s football games, to enhance COVID-19 contact tracing efforts during the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
KINEXON includes lightweight, wearable devices — called SafeTags — that will be used for men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes during practices and games. The same devices will also be used by officials calling SEC men’s and women’s games.
Approximately the size of a watch face, the device can be built into equipment or uniforms for use on-field in practices and games.
SafeZone uses ultra-wideband technology to accurately calculate the proximity between individuals by distance and length of time in order to perform quick and accurate contact tracing when someone is symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19.
The contact data is logged in a secure system and can be accessed to contact trace in the event of an infection.
The SafeTags can also be used to enforce physical distancing by flashing a red warning light when people are within 6 feet of each other.
Contact tracing has been recognized by public health experts as one of the most effective strategies to limit the spread of infectious disease, the SEC office emphasized.
Contact tracing is part of a comprehensive SEC COVID-19 management plan, among a set of protocols that employ testing, physical distancing and facility sanitization.