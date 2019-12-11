LSU senior cornerback Kristian Fulton has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, the college football all-star game announced Wednesday.
The Senior Bowl, which is played annually in Mobile, Alabama, is a nearly week-long event in which invited players spend time interviewing with NFL teams, scouts and coaches while gaining an extra evaluation ahead of the NFL draft.
The bowl game will be played on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 1:30 p.m., and Fulton will join teammate and Tigers long-snapper Blake Ferguson in the event.
🔒⬇️The @Reeses #SeniorBowl would like to welcome DB Kristian Fulton (@Kriss1_) to the 2020 Senior Bowl! @LSUFootball #GeauxTigers #DBU #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/rhtB3EulXs— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 11, 2019
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior has started in all 13 games for No. 1 LSU (13-0), and he has recorded 31 total tackles, an interception and 12 pass breakups.
Fulton was named second-team AP All-Southeastern Conference on Monday, and the Archbishop Rummel High graduate led an LSU pass defense that ranks 56th nationally with 221.7 passing yards allowed per game.
In LSU's 37-10 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, Fulton helped hold Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm to his lowest career quarterback rating (91.0) with 225 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
LSU earned the top seed in the program's first berth in the College Football Playoff, and the Tigers will play No. 4 Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl semifinal on Dec. 28.