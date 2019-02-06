LSU coach Ed Orgeron won big on national signing day, keeping in state prospect Devonta Lee despite interest from Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M and other programs.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound four-star prospect from Amite visited the LSU campus over the weekend before signing Wedesday on national signing day.

Lee announced his decision live on ESPN2 alongside Amite teammate Ishmael Sopsher, who elected to attend Alabama.

247Sports ranks Lee as the 166th prospect in the 2019 class, the No. 8 ATH and the 10th best Louisiana prospect.

Lee is a big, physical receiver that reminds some of former Lutcher High and LSU star Jarvis Landry.

He joins early signee Trey Plamer, a four-star prospect out of Kentwood, as the Tigers' second WR signee.

Palmer is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 18 WR prospect in the class and the sixth-best from Louisiana.

