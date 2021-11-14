A rundown of LSU's next opponent, the UL-Monroe Warhawks ...
The basics
KICKOFF: 8 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium
TV: ESPN2
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM/FM, 870/105.3 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
SERIES: LSU leads 3-0
On UL-Monroe
RECORD: 4-6, 2-5 Sun Belt
PAST THREE GAMES: Lost to Appalachian State 59-28, lost to Texas State 27-19, lost to Arkansas State 27-24
OFFENSIVE LEADERS: Quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, running back/wide receiver Malik Jackson, wide receiver Boogie Knight
DEFENSIVE LEADERS: Linebacker Zack Woodard, defensive end Ty Shelby, cornerback Josh Newton
RUMBLINGS: After improving to 4-3, UL-Monroe has dropped its past three games. The last two in that three-game stretch were heartbreakers; the Warhawks gave up a late touchdown at Texas State and lost by eight, then were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter in Saturday's three-point setback against Arkansas State.
ON THE WARHAWKS OFFENSE
ULM has struggled to move the ball and score. The Warhawks are 111th out of 130 FBS teams in scoring with 22.1 points per game and are 112th with 331.2 total yards a game. Like LSU, they've been devastated by injuries, especially in the backfield, but Rodriguez returned to the field Saturday after missing six games with a chest injury.
ON THE WARHAWKS DEFENSE
Opposing offenses have had little trouble moving the ball against ULM so far this season. The Warhawks are 122nd in FBS in allowing 462.8 total yards a game; they've been especially vulnerable against the pass and rank 126th in yielding 294.8 yards per game. They're 111th in scoring defense as opponents average 35.4 points per outing.
Sheldon Mickles