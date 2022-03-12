Saturday was rough for some of the Southeastern Conference’s best pitchers — even bloody for one — in No. 21 LSU’s doubleheader sweep of No. 2 Alabama.
LSU freshman Raelin Chaffin wasn’t affected in the least while dominating the Crimson Tide in her first SEC start.
Chaffin, a Shreveport native, allowed one baserunner in a one-hit complete game, and Georgia Clark provided all the backing she would need with a grand slam — the second of her three homers on the day — in a 5-1 victory at Tiger Park during the second game of the day.
In the first game, LSU snapped a six-game losing streak to the previously unbeaten Tide with a 13-6 victory. Taylor Pleasants hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run fifth inning that broke the game open. Clark, who had eight RBIs on the day, capped the victory with a two-run homer the next inning.
LSU (19-6, 2-0 SEC) played most of the day without All-American pitcher/designated player Shelbi Sunseri, who was hit in the face by her own foul ball in the first inning of the first game and left without returning.
The Tigers also made it a tough night for Alabama All-American Montana Fouts, who had her worst outing of the season. She allowed five runs on five hits and a season-high six walks.
Chaffin (3-0) was not scheduled to start but was moved into that role after Sunseri’s injury. She entered the game having pitched only 16⅔ innings of college ball but retired the final 17 batters she faced after allowing a second-inning solo homer to Jenna Johnson.
“You never know what’s going to happen,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “She was ready when her number was called. If anyone can pull that off, it’s her. She is made for moments like that. She’s super competitive, wants the ball all the time.”
Chaffin struck out five and walked none while throwing 81 pitches in her second career complete game. She got some help from left fielder Ali Newland, who made a pair of dazzling catches.
“When I knew I had to start it was like, ‘Time to get to work,’ ” Chaffin said. “I didn’t have time to get stressed, so I went out and did what I practiced all week.
“I would say a little bit (freaked out). I went with the mindset, ‘Why not me? Why not LSU? Why not this time? Why not us?’ ”
With Sunseri out, Clark stepped up and took over the team’s home run lead with nine. Alabama starter Lexi Kilfoyl (3-1) allowed only three hits but after walking Pleasants to load the bases, she served up a 2-0 pitch to Clark who hit a live drive over the left-field fence.
“I was looking for a pitch to drive,” said Clark, who added a solo home run to center field in the sixth inning. “They walked Taylor in front of me, and I felt it a little bit in my heart, I’m not going to lie. It felt good. I told myself, ‘Don’t be late.’
“Shelbi going out in the first game was huge, kind of a blow. Coach came to me and said, ‘Georgia, you’ve got to pick it up, we have to get this done. Don’t let what happened dampen the mood.’ ”
Torina said she was unsure of the extent of Suseri’s injury or her status moving forward. The teams play the series finale Sunday at 2 p.m.
“She came back, she was in the dugout there at the end,” Torina said. “We’ll evaluate her moving forward. I don’t know all of the details at this point.”
LSU battled from behind twice to win the first game. Alabama had scored three runs off Ali Kilponen (9-2) to take a 6-5 lead in the fifth, but the Tigers responded with a big inning.
Raeleen Gutierrez led off with a single, advanced to second on an out and scored the tying run on a double by freshman McKenzie Reduoutey. Danieca Coffey gave LSU the lead for good with a single to left field.
After Pleasants’ homer, Presleigh Pilon added a run-scoring triple to score Clark, who hit a two-run homer in the next inning to cap the scoring.
Kilponen didn’t have the prettiest stat line with three runs allowed in four innings, five walks and two strikeouts, but she pitched out of trouble by stranding seven runners and closed the door with a 1-2-3 seventh inning, the only one by either team.
Fouts entered the game 10-0 with 11 walks in 54⅔ innings but lasted only 2⅔ innings. LSU scored five runs off Fouts on a pair of bases-loaded walks, a wild pitch, passed ball and a groundout by Morgan Cummins.