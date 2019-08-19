Don't worry, K'Lavon Chaisson said, his minor camp injury wasn't going to keep him from playing in the 2019 season.
LSU's star pass rusher returned to practice Thursday after missing over a week of practice with what LSU coach Ed Orgeron called a "minor camp injury," and although Chaisson sat out of Saturday's scrimmage, he said his time off the field is "more so rather safe than sorry."
When Chaisson first went missing from practice on the third day of preseason camp, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound took to Twitter to assure a concerned public that the injury had nothing to do with the Week 1 ACL tear that kept him out of the 2018 season.
"I don't want anyone to be worried," Chaisson said Monday, his first time speaking to the media since his absence. "It has nothing to do with the knee and obviously the trainers did a great job with the injury. But everything is fine. The injury was minor. We back going now."
Orgeron has said that he believes Chaisson is a "12-to-15 sack" player this year, and he was one of three starting LSU defenders who sat out of Saturday's scrimmage, including unanimous All-American safety Grant Delpit and starting cornerback Kristian Fulton.
All are expected to be ready by LSU's season-opener against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31, and Chaisson played down the injury concerns, although the Tigers do have a long-term injury with true freshman guard Kardell Thomas, who could miss the season following ankle surgery.
"This is not the spring, so if you get injured in the spring, you have time to recover in the summer," Chaisson said. "This is fall camp, so if you keep an injury lingering, this is going to go on throughout the season. I'd rather play as healthy as possible."
Chaisson said he's "ecstatic" with the coaching staff addition of former long-time Saints defensive line coach Bill Johnson, who is coaching the season while LSU defensive line coach Dennis Johnson recovers from torn patellar tendons in both knees that has put him in a motorized wheelchair.
Bill Johnson was let go by the Los Angeles Rams, following two seasons that included a Super Bowl 53 appearance and two Defensive Player of the Year awards won by defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
"Obviously, as much help as we can get, I mean, we'll take it," Chaisson said. "He knows the ins and outs of the game. The tendencies of the offensive line and coordinators as well, and it's been helping me so far."