LSU women's basketball commitment Mikaylah Williams scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds as the United States beat Spain 82-61 on Sunday to win the gold medal in the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.
Williams, who will be a senior at Parkway next season, is the top-rated recruit in the class of 2023, according to ESPN. She committed to LSU and coach Kim Mulkey on June 24.
The U.S. led 36-26 at halftime and 57-44 at the end of the third quarter. Williams made a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.
She had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists in an 87-57 victory over Canada in Saturday's semifinals.