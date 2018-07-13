LSU and Tulane are not scheduled to play baseball in the 2019 season, LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson confirmed Friday, marking the first time since 1936 the teams won’t play at least once in the regular season.
Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen told WGNO-TV the Tigers and Green Wave are expected to resume their series in 2020 in the Wally Pontiff Classic.
The series is perhaps the most storied in either program’s history. LSU has played Tulane 315 times, more than any opponent except Mississippi State, Alabama and Ole Miss. Tulane has played LSU more than twice as many times as any other opponent.
The Tigers lead the series 181-131-3, including a 10-8 victory in 1893 in the first game in either program’s history.