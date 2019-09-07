A few LSU's defenders appeared to struggle with cramping Saturday night vs. Texas, leading to questions about the legitimacy of the ailments.

When players like Michael Divinity needed help from trainers in the second half, the Texas crowd booed, insinuating the Tigers might've been faking injuries to slow Texas' momentum on offense in LSU's 45-38 win in Austin.

Texas coach Tom Herman said after the game that the injury timeouts negatively impacted the Longhorns' momentum on offense.

Asked whether he thought the injuries were in good faith, he didn't give a definitive answer.

"I have no idea," he said.

According to the official stats, the game-time temperature was 98 degrees. LSU's defense was on the field for a while in the second half, kick started by a 19-play, 7-minute scoring drive by Texas on their first possession of the third quarter.

The Longhorns ran 85 offensive plays to LSU's 68.

Fifty of Texas' offensive plays came in the second half.

LSU players who missed at least part of the game because of injury: safety Grant Delpit (returned), defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (didn't return), linebacker Michael Divinity (returned) and defensive back Kristian Fulton (returned).