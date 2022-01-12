The coronavirus surge has made a huge impact on the LSU gymnastics season so far.
First the Tigers had to scramble to bring in Centenary as an opponent last Friday when West Virginia had to pull out of the season opener because of COVID-19 protocols. Now LSU’s team has been impacted, with the Southeastern Conference announcing Wednesday that LSU’s meet Friday at Missouri has been postponed because of “COVID issues within the LSU gymnastics program.”
The meet between No. 6-ranked LSU and No. 7 Missouri is expected to be rescheduled, but a date has not been set.
LSU’s next meet, at home Jan. 21 against No. 15 Arkansas, is still expected to go on as scheduled.
More on this developing story to come.