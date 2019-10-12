LSU faces its first SEC test on Saturday night -- and the Tigers passed.

No. 5 LSU beat No. 7 Florida 42-28 in a game that saw momentum swings both directions, but ended firmly on the home side.

The score was tied at the half, with Florida's touchdown to open the second half handing them their only lead of the game at 28-21. But LSU scored the next 21 points for a victory aided by timely defensive plays.

One such play came from freshman Derek Stingley Jr. who logged his third interception in as many games with the Gators driving to tie the game at 35. The Tigers quickly scored on a 54-yard touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase that sealed the result.

Watch the video below for LSU coach Ed Orgeron's comments after his team pushed its record to 6-0 on the year.

Can't see video below? Click here.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow played another near-perfect game, going 21-24 for 293 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Justin Jefferson led the receivers with 10 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Chase logged 127 yards and two touchdowns on 7 catches.

