LSU interim men’s basketball coach Tony Benford said Monday he is hoping for an update on the playing status of freshman guard Javonte Smart on Tuesday and that “we should know something this afternoon” about the availability of freshman forward Naz Reid for Friday’s Southeastern Conference tournament opener.
LSU held Smart out of Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt out of what it described as “an abundance of caution.” Smart’s name was mentioned by LSU coach Will Wade in a wiretapped conversation from 2017 with convicted college basketball middleman Christian Dawkins, which led to Wade being suspended Friday by the university for the Vanderbilt game. According to reports, Wade discussed an offer to Smart in the conversation with Dawkins.
Benford was named interim coach Friday after Wade’s suspension. Asked if he was preparing to continue to coach the Tigers in the SEC tournament, Benford said: “I haven’t been told otherwise. We’re in here today, myself and the other coaches, preparing like we were going into the Vanderbilt game. Preparing to go to the tournament.”
Reid was held out of Saturday’s Vanderbilt game because of unspecified injuries. Reid took a hard shot to the mouth Wednesday late in LSU’s 79-78 overtime win at Florida. Benford said after the Vandy game that Reid was “going through protocol,” an indication that Reid may have suffered a concussion.
“We should know something this (Monday) afternoon on Naz,” Benford said. “He’s feeling a lot better. I think he’s supposed to see the doctors again today. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go.”
LSU (26-5, 16-2 SEC), the SEC tournament’s top seed, will play at noon Friday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Thursday’s noon game between Florida and Arkansas.