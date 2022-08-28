For over seven months now, most discussions about LSU football have focused on the ongoing quarterback competition. Everyone wants to know who coach Brian Kelly will start in his first year. Does he choose the dual-threat veteran transfer? Or does he pick the high-upside underclassman with a talented arm?
It certainly matters who receives the first snap, but based on Kelly’s past, the starter Sept. 4 against Florida State may not be set in stone. Kelly has a long history of using multiple quarterbacks, either because of injuries or his own decisions, and LSU might play both Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier during the season.
“I wouldn't be surprised if they both get the opportunity to play sometime this year,” Kelly said Aug. 20, “but we're going to have to name a starter, and that's going to happen here pretty quickly.”
Kelly said he’ll make a decision this weekend and announce the starter heading into game week. During the spring, he shuddered at the thought of a two-quarterback system he called “difficult to manage,” but if LSU ends up using Daniels and Nussmeier, it wouldn’t be the first time he deployed multiple quarterbacks.
“You have a good chance of seeing both quarterbacks all year,” said Mike Golic Jr., a Notre Dame offensive lineman from 2008-12. “The rare seasons where there was one quarterback starting from Week 1 all the way through conference championship weekend — when Brian's really been at any stop — have been few and far between.”
In 18 years at the Division I level across three schools, Kelly started the same quarterback for an entire season seven times. Five of those happened during his 12 years at Notre Dame. But even within those seasons, he sometimes used the backup in certain situations as a change-of-pace option.
Last fall, graduate transfer Jack Coan rotated with freshman Tyler Buchner, who offered a rushing threat. Coan started every game, but in a close one against Cincinnati, sophomore Drew Pyne entered in the second half.
“After we ran onto the field, coach Kelly came up to me and told me I was going in,” Pyne said after the game.
Shuffling quarterbacks started much earlier in Kelly’s career. In the 2004 season opener — his first game at Central Michigan after jumping from Division II Grand Valley State — Kelly pulled struggling senior Grant Arnoldnik in the second half of a blowout loss. He replaced Arnoldnik with junior Kent Smith, who started through the 2005 season.
The trend continued through Kelly’s stop at Cincinnati and into his tenure at Notre Dame. At the end of a preseason competition in 2011, Kelly gave the job to senior Dayne Crist, who had suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee the year before. Then Kelly switched to sophomore Tommy Rees at halftime.
Rees started the rest of the season with running quarterback Andrew Hendrix as a situational option behind him. Hendrix received significant snaps, and with Rees struggling in the regular-season finale against Stanford, Hendrix played the entire second half.
Behind the scenes that year, Notre Dame groomed freshman quarterback Everett Golson. Kelly divides quarterback reps in practice more than most coaches, giving about 60% to the starter and 40% to the backups so they can handle a scaled down package.
Golson’s presence complicated the equation. The staff had to find enough snaps to go around during Kelly’s structured practices.
“Coach was very detailed in how many minutes each practice was going to be,” said Charley Molnar, one of Kelly’s top offensive assistants from 2006-11. “We almost never deviated from that. Now we have the same amount of reps, but we're trying to get a third quarterback involved. That took a lot of planning of how we were going to do it.”
Kelly’s strategy worked to varying degrees of success. Golson and Rees both played in 2012, and Notre Dame reached the national championship. Four years later, the Fighting Irish lost the 2016 season opener to Texas in double overtime when Kelly tried to rotate DeShone Kizer and Malik Zaire. Kizer started the rest of a disastrous 4-8 campaign.
But the next two seasons, Notre Dame went 22-4 with an appearance in the 2018 College Football Playoff while Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book split time. Book eventually took over, and he became a rarity by holding onto the position. He’s the only quarterback in Kelly’s 18 seasons on the Division I level to start every game for two straight years.
Despite almost constant change at the position, Kelly won at a high rate. Molnar said he has an innate ability to recognize players’ strengths and weaknesses. His system also helped quarterbacks prepare for their chance.
“We were hard on the quarterbacks during the week, but I think on game day, he has been a calming presence to them,” Molnar said. “He is very, very confident on game day, and that confidence rubs off on the quarterbacks.”
Kelly hasn’t always wanted to juggle quarterbacks. Sometimes injuries forced him to use more than one. Crist had his knee injury. Zaire suffered a broken ankle during the second game of the 2015 season.
The most extreme example came in 2008 at Cincinnati. Five different quarterbacks played because of injuries. Senior Dustin Grutza started two games before suffering a broken leg. Junior Tony Pike entered and broke his forearm two games later. Zach Collaros, who was primarily a running quarterback, got time. So did Jacob Ramsey. Cincinnati also started freshman Chazz Anderson twice before Pike returned.
In those moments, Pike thought Kelly displayed his offensive mind as he tailored schemes to fit the available personnel. Instead of refusing to change on the fly, Kelly understood he needed to fit the system around the quarterbacks’ abilities. With those five players, the Bearcats won their first Big East title.
“He was able to adapt his coaching style to the personnel on the field,” Pike said, “which is one of the hardest things in coaching.”
Cincinnati faced a similar situation the next year. Pike, the unquestioned starter as a senior, broke the same forearm during a win over South Florida midway through the 2009 season. The injury forced Collaros to start the next four games as Cincinnati maintained an undefeated regular season.
When Pike returned against West Virginia, the last game Collaros started, he played with a full cast on his left arm. Collaros handled most of the snaps. Pike entered whenever Cincinnati reached the red zone.
But Pike couldn’t take snaps under center with the cast on his non-throwing arm. So Kelly added a pistol formation to their up-tempo, spread offense to use when he wanted to call certain runs or play-action throws.
In the background, Kelly checked on Pike throughout his rehab process. Pike had visions of the Heisman Trophy and the NFL before the same injury that sidelined him a year earlier happened again. It was tough. Pike appreciated that his head coach communicated with him and his parents while running the program.
“He was instrumental in helping me mentally through that,” Pike said.
Despite typically using multiple quarterbacks, Kelly has navigated uncertainty around the position. He guided Cincinnati into the top 5 and reached back-to-back BCS bowl games. He left Notre Dame as the all-time winningest coach in school history after completing five straight 10-win seasons.
It’s unclear exactly how Kelly will handle the quarterbacks at LSU. He has said he prefers to play one, but he has options with different skill sets and not much separation between them. Daniels has speed and experience. Nussmeier offers the more impressive arm.
“I feel like early on for Brian Kelly, you want that veteran presence when you're coming into a system, when you are trying to implement a new style to a team,” Pike said. “But he also runs himself in a way that he wants to have that versatile quarterback.”
Watching from afar, Golic suspects his former coach will develop packages for both players. He saw Kelly do it often at Notre Dame.
History suggests he may be correct.
“If Brian thinks that there's something with both of these quarterbacks, he is absolutely going to trot them both out here until one shows that they either are heads and tails above the other or one shows that they can't be trusted to hold onto the football and do all those basic things that you need to do out there,” Golic said.
“But they're gonna get a shot in live action. There's no doubt about it.”
Staff writer Leah Vann contributed to this report.