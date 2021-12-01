Brian Kelly has to continue his search for an offensive coordinator as he forms his first staff at LSU.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, a former quarterback for the Fighting Irish who was reportedly targeted by Kelly, will remain at the school.

"This is where my heart is, and my heart's with you guys," Rees told Notre Dame's players in a video released by the school. "I care too much to leave this place. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to win a national championship."

Rees, who began coaching quarterbacks at his alma mater in 2017, was promoted to offensive coordinator last year. Notre Dame has averaged more than 33 points per game under his watch.

As Kelly transitions to LSU, he has targeted members of his Notre Dame staff to come with him. LSU offered $400,000 more than Rees' current deal, according to The Athletic, but he preferred to remain at Notre Dame.

The Athletic first reported Rees' intention.

While not confirming specific names, Kelly said Wednesday afternoon there are coaches he wants to follow him from Notre Dame.

Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is a possible candidate, but Notre Dame might make him the permanent head coach. LSU tried to hire Freeman last offseason.

"The coaches that are on staff there at Notre Dame are still employed there," Kelly said. "Are there coaches there that I would like to join me here? Certainly. There are teams to coach on both sides. But that's a process we'll have to work through."