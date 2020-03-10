LSU has hired former defensive tackle Bennie Logan and former Miami defensive tackle Damione Lewis as defensive line analysts, according to multiple reports.
Logan returns to Baton Rouge, according to 104.5 ESPN's "Off the Bench," after he started in 25 games from 2011 to 2013, and he was a second-team All-American in 2012, when he finished the season with 45 tackles, 5½ tackles for loss and two sacks.
He started in 13 games as a sophomore in 2011, when the Tigers won the Southeastern Conference championship and lost to Alabama in the BCS national championship game.
Logan wore LSU's honorary jersey No. 18 before foregoing his senior season for the NFL draft. He was selected in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles and played six total professional seasons for the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.
Lewis joins LSU, according to The Athletic, after most recently serving as assistant athletic director for player development at Florida International during the 2019 season.
A first-team All-Big East member in 2000, Lewis was the No. 12 overall pick by the St. Louis Rams in the 2001 NFL draft. He played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Rams, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots and Houston Texans.
Logan and Lewis are the most recent additions to LSU coach Ed Orgeron's analyst staff. Orgeron, who has placed a high value on his behind-the-scenes staffers, has begun to replace the eight analysts who were a part of the 2019 national championship who left Baton Rouge for full-time jobs.
The additions include Samford offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, Youngstown State defensive coordinator Donald D'Alesio, former Tulane and Saints assistant Carter Sheridan and Cleveland Browns assistant Tyler Tettleton.
LSU is also expected to hire McNeese State tight ends coach Derek Shay as a graduate assistant to replace former graduate assistant John Decoster, who left LSU to be a full-time tight ends coach at Old Dominion.
Former LSU lead defensive analyst Roy Anderson joined the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant defensive backs coach, and defensive analyst Kevin Cosgrove left Baton Rouge to become Texas Tech's linebackers coach.
Offensive analyst Jorge Munoz joined former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's staff at Baylor as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coac, and offensive analyst DJ Mangas joined former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady with the Carolina Panthers as an offensive assistant.
Former offensive analyst Blaine Gautier is now a wide receiver coach at McNeese State, and defensive analysts Dennis Johnson is a defensive line coach at Baylor, Kenechi Udeze is a linebackers coach at Vanderbilt and Ronnie Wheat is a safeties coach at Nevada.