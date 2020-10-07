The decision to move Saturday’s LSU-Missouri game from Tiger Stadium to Columbia, Missouri, because of the threat of Hurricane Delta is the latest in a rare but growing list of LSU games impacted by great storms. Here are five memorable ones:
LSU vs. Florida, 1964: The Tigers were supposed to host the Gators on Oct. 3, but the storm swept ashore that day with 115 mph winds. The game was postponed until Dec. 5 but LSU was still not able to stop Gators sophomore quarterback Steve Spurrier in a 20-6 Florida win.
LSU vs. Arizona State, 2005: Because LSU’s campus was being used to process and assist Hurricane Katrina victims from southeast Louisiana, the decision was made to move the game to Tempe, Arizona. In a wild contest, LSU pulled out a 35-31 victory when JaMarcus Russell hit Early Doucet with a 39-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left to give coach Les Miles a win in his first game.
LSU vs. Tennessee, 2005: Two weeks later the Tigers’ game with the Volunteers was postposed two days by Hurricane Rita, making this the first Monday night football game in Tiger Stadium. LSU led 21-0 at halftime but was outscored 23-3 by the Vols in the second half before falling 30-27 in overtime.
LSU vs. McNeese State, 2015: It wasn’t a hurricane but a persistent thunderstorm that parked itself over Tiger Stadium and forced the cancelation of this season opener after a nearly four-hour weather delay. It was the first LSU game to be canceled since the entire 1918 season was called off because of World War I.
LSU vs. Florida, 2016: This game was moved from Gainesville after Hurricane Matthew raked the east coast of Florida, resulting in a contentious debate over when and where to play. It was finally decided that Florida would make a second straight trip to Baton Rouge, with the Tigers going to Gainesville in 2017 and 2018. The Tigers lost 16-10, stuffed at the goal line when Derrius Guice ran the wrong way. The loss cost LSU a likely bid to the Sugar Bowl.