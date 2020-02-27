cfpclemsonlsu.011420 HS 3972.JPG
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) falls over the goal line as Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) to score in the second half between LSU and Clemson in the National Championship, Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Thaddeus Moss never had plans to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he received negative results anyway after the discovery of a fracture in his right foot. 

The former LSU tight end will have surgery to correct the Jones Fracture, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, which was discovered during a physical at the combine.

Moss, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, said earlier this week he planned to forgo any on-field testing to allow more time for his body to recover from LSU's extended season. The Tigers played their final game in the College Football Playoff Championship on Jan. 13, with Moss catching two touchdowns in LSU's win over Clemson. 

A Jones Fracture refers to a break in the bone that connects to the pinky toe.

The procedure is not expected to impact Moss's draft stock, Rapoport said, and he is expected to be recovered fully in time for what would be his rookie NFL season. 

Moss opted to skip his final season of eligibility at LSU to enter the 2020 NFL draft. He caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers. 

Moss, one of 16 LSU players invited to the combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, is projected to be a mid- to late-round pick in the upcoming draft. 

