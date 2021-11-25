After his team’s fifth consecutive win to start the season Monday night, Will Wade was his usual candid self.
LSU had just demolished Belmont 83-53, and, following a brief review of the lopsided win, Wade was already on to the next game.
In this case, it wasn’t a Southeastern Conference rival, or even a Top-25 opponent that Wade was zeroing in on.
It was LSU’s two-game appearance in the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, about 20 miles northwest of Destin. The Tigers will play Friday and Saturday on the home floor of Northwest Florida State College, a junior college team.
LSU (5-0) goes against Penn State (3-1) at 6 p.m. Friday with the game to be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
On Saturday, the Tigers will take on either Wake Forest or Oregon State, who meet in the late game Friday. If LSU wins, it would play at 6 p.m. Saturday; a loss would mean a 3 p.m. tipoff.
Wade was thinking ahead Monday night because holiday tournaments, or multi-team events, have not been been a strength since he took over the program in March 2017.
While Wade has led LSU to an 88-40 overall mark, the Tigers are just 4-6 in in-season tournaments.
They went 1-2 in the 2017 Maui Invitational and 1-2 in the 2018 Advocare Invitational in Orlando and went 1-1 the past two seasons in the Jamaica Classic and the hastily-scheduled Billiken Classic in St. Louis.
“We’ve won a lot of games … we’ve done a lot of stuff,” Wade said. “We’ve been horrific in these early-season tournaments.”
The two that stick in his mind are a matchup with Florida State in Orlando and one a year later against Utah State in Jamaica.
Against Florida State, LSU blew a nine-point lead with 3:05 left and lost 79-76 in overtime and watched an 18-point second-half advantage evaporate in an 80-78 setback to Utah State.
“We have just not been good; this is another thing we have to get right,” Wade said. “We have to go to Destin and be locked in. We have to be ready for Penn State on Friday night.
“Quite frankly, this is one area we have to improve in if we want to be the program we want to be. That was the message to the team.”
If the Tigers get the message Wade gave them this summer and fall about locking down on defense, they could take home a first-place tournament trophy.
So far, LSU has held each of its opponents under 60 points. The last time it started a season holding the opposition to below 60 points was in the 1946-47 campaign.
Through games of Wednesday, LSU was second among 350 Division I teams in scoring defense in allowing 51.0 points a game.
The Tigers are also among the nation's best in steals (13.8 per game, second), turnovers forced (21.0, sixth) and total blocks (34, 14th).
“This is a new LSU,” point guard Xavier Pinson said after LSU's blowout of Belmont. “We feed off defense. When we play well on defense, we play good on offense. We let that defense bleed into our offense.”
The Tigers are 30th in scoring offense with 85.4 points per game, which has gone hand-in-hand with the defense to produce a nation’s-best scoring margin of 34.4 points a game.
After his team played its first five games at home, Wade is hoping those stats travel — at least to a neutral court.
“We've got to go there on a mission and with a purpose to win the thing,” he said. “You have to win the first one to win the thing.
"But we've got to be better in these environments, and we haven't been.”