Youngstown football head coach Bo Pelini has reportedly told local reporters he is not a strong candidate to be LSU's next defensive coordinator.
Pelini was the Tigers' top defensive assistant from 2005- 2007, winning a title his last year in Baton Rouge, before becoming Nebraska's head coach in 2008.
.@21WFMJSports I texted Bo Pelini and asked any truth to the “Football Scoop” report of him being a strong candidate for LSU defensive coordinator position.— Dana Balash (@DanaBalash21) January 20, 2020
His response “no”
Pelini has been the head coach at Youngstown State since 2015. He was fired as Nebraska's head coach in 2014 after seven seasons -- a tenure that started when he left LSU after defeating Ohio State in the national title game.
LSU is looking to replace Dave Aranda, who left to become the head coach at Baylor.
With the Tigers, Aranda was the highest paid assistant coach in college football.
Aranda replaces Matt Rhule, who left Baylor to be the head coach for the NFL's Carolina Panthers.