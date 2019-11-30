BR.gasouthernlsu.090119 HS 1149.JPG
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on the field in the first half against Georgia Southern, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Another day, another record for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Against Texas A&M on Saturday, Burrow tied the single-season Southeastern Conference record for touchdown passes with three scores against the Aggies.

Burrow, who went into the game with 41 touchdown passes for the season, tied the record of 44 by Missouri's Drew Lock with an 18-yard throw to Ja'Marr Chase with 1:31 to play in the third quarter.

Burrow threw touchdown passes of 12 yards to Justin Jefferson and 78 yards to Chase in the first quarter to tie Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, who had 43 a year ago to sit second on the league's list.

Lock's mark, which was set in 2017, was tied by Burrow on the throw in the third quarter to Chase, who was interfered with but still came up with the TD grab.

SEC single-season TD passing leaders

44 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019

44 Drew Lock, Missouri, 2017

43 Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama, 2018

40 Andre Woodson, Kentucky, 2007

39 Danny Wuerfful, Florida, 1996

