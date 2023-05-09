Da’Marcus Fleming let out a long, frustrated sigh on Monday, then chuckled when he was asked about the LSU 4x100-meter relay team’s final runs of 2022.
Last season, a pair of key mistakes ended their hopes of earning postseason accolades. Fleming, then a sophomore running the third leg of the relay, remembers the mishaps well.
In the Southeastern Conference championships, they botched a handoff and didn’t finish their run, snapping the Tigers’ five-year streak of conference titles in the event.
Two weeks later, in the NCAA East preliminary rounds, the Tigers were disqualified for passing the baton outside of the exchange zone on the fourth leg.
Now, Fleming is a junior. He’s still running the third leg of the relay. And he, along with teammates Brandon Hicklin, Dorian Camel and Godson Oghenebrume, will get a shot at redemption in the SEC meet.
Fleming believes they have something to prove in the final on Saturday evening in Bernie Moore Track Stadium.
“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “I feel like everybody’s gonna be coming after us, trying to beat us.”
This year, in the 4x100 relay, the LSU squad is healthier. They’ve had more time to find a rhythm.
And, they’ll ride a wave of momentum into the SEC championships after improving their time in four straight meets — benefitting from greater continuity.
On April 8, the Texas Relays champions ran the 4x100 in 39.04 seconds in the Lloyd Willis Invitational. A week later, in Florida’s Tom Jones Invitational, they dropped the time to 38.67.
Then, they ran a 38.36 in the LSU Alumni Gold meet before chopping another tenth of a second off their time the following week in the competitive LSU Invitational on April 28.
They'll bring the fastest time into the country into the SEC meet, where they figure to be challenged by Florida — which is second nationally — among others.
Their top mark is 38.26 seconds, while Florida has clocked a 38.54.
Not only is LSU's time the best in the country this season, it’s also the second-fastest time in program history. And it's the sixth-best mark ever posted in an NCAA race.
“Yeah, we’re all fast,” Fleming said. “But that don’t make us the best. The handoffs and where we get the stick in the zone, that determines how fast we run.”
Hicklin and Camel run the first two legs and usually give LSU a lead before passing the stick to Fleming, whose job, he said, is to increase the squad’s lead by a meter or two. Then it’s up to Oghenebrume to preserve the lead for the last leg.
Fleming’s top wind-legal time in the open 100 is 10.08, the fifth-best mark in LSU history. He said he thinks he still has room to improve, especially on his first few steps out the blocks.
Fleming called himself a “great finisher,” whose speed kicks in around the 40-meter mark of a 100-meter race.
But he wants to hit his top-speed earlier in the race, so he works on his jump out of the blocks, mixing in explosion drills with exercises and stretches to improve his hip mobility.
“It feels good,” Fleming said. “I look at (the ranking), but I try not to make it my main focus. I’m proud of it, but I know there are more things that I can do to improve to be higher up on that list.”
Fleming hopes that his work, along with the 4x100 relay team’s improvements in timing and focus, will help LSU take back its SEC title in the event.
“For one, we gotta defend our home turf,” he said. “And I feel like being at home, we have the advantages of our track. We’re not gonna go down without a fight.”