The LSU basketball team made it a clean sweep of its three games in The Bahamas on Thursday afternoon by coasting to a 118-79 win over Club Obras Argentina.
After staging a fourth-quarter rally to top the Puerto Rico National Team 86-82 in its first game in Nassau on Monday, LSU won its next two games by a total of 100 points.
The Tigers crushed Raw Talent Elite, a Bahamas club team, by 61 (120-59) on Wednesday before easily taking care of Club Obras by 39 (118-79).
Guard Jordan Wright led six LSU players in double digits with 27 points in just 24 minutes. He was 10 of 19 from the floor overall — 4 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Forward Will Baker finished with 19 points, while forwards Mwani Wilkinson, Daimion Collins and Corey Chest had 12 each. Forward Tyrell Ward added 11.
LSU connected on 37 of 47 on its two-point field-goal attempts for 78.7% and was 46 of 81 overall for 56.8%.
Guard Trae Hannibal had a team-high nine rebounds and forward Hunter Dean picked off eight as the Tigers outrebounded Club Obras 50-33.
Hannibal also had 11 of LSU's 22 assists and he added three steals.
As it did in blasting RTE, LSU jumped out to an early lead and never was threatened. The Tigers led 32-10 after the first of four 10-minute quarters and were up 62-39 at halftime.
"I loved our start today in the first quarter; I thought everyone came out with great energy," LSU coach Matt McMahon said. "We were able to create some turnovers on the defensive end that got us out in transition."
LSU continued the scoring barrage throughout the second half and built their largest lead of 48 points (118-70) late in the lopsided contest.
"I thought everyone played with great unselfishness," McMahon said. "We got a lot of great looks, and really did a good job attacking the rim and getting some easy baskets."