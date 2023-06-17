On a big night for LSU baseball, the Tigers' football team had a victory of its own, gaining the verbal commitment of junior college target Connor Gilbreath.
Gilbreath is a 6-foot-6, 268-pound player from Butte College in California. He has played tight end in his college career, though many recruiting reports suggest he could move to the offensive line. According to 247Sports, he had scholarship offers from a number of Division I teams, including Arizona, Colorado, Miami, Mississippi State, NC State and Washington.
He announced his decision on Twitter minutes after the baseball team's 6-3 victory over Tennessee in the opening round of the College World Series, writing "COMMITTED !!! Thank you LSU ! ... I am truly BLESSED."
COMMITTED !!! Thank you LSU ! @CoachBrianKelly @MikeDenbrock @Coach_TMalone @CoachCFitch17 And a special thank you to @ButteFootball and @Coach_Snelling I am truly BLESSED. Check out some other photos on my Instagram ! pic.twitter.com/BuMZlvtMtD— Connor Gilbreath (@ConnorG89) June 18, 2023
LSU has just one tight end with experience returning in 2024 — Mason Taylor — though the Tigers did sign three tight ends in their 2023 class.
Brian Kelly's 2024 recruiting class now consists of 19 players who have given verbal commitments and is ranked No. 5 in 247Sports' composite rankings. Gilbreath is the first junior-college commitment.