Michaela Rose of LSU was one of 10 female track and field athletes selected as a semifinalist for The Bowerman, the highest individual honor in collegiate track and field.
Rose won the NCAA women’s 800-meter outdoor national title earlier this month. She clocked her third sub-two-minute time of the outdoor season with 1:59.83. This mark made her the only woman in NCAA history to clock three sub-two minute times in a collegiate-outdoor career, doing so in only one season.
Earlier that week, she ran the fastest 800 qualifier in collegiate history with 2:00.1 in the semifinals.
The sophomore also clocked the second-fastest time in collegiate history at the Bryan Clay Invitational with 1:59.08, behind only the 2021 Bowerman winner Athing Mu (1:57.03).