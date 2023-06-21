BR.lsusectrack.051423_9888 MJ.JPG

LSU Tigers sophomore Michaela Rose pulls away from the pack to win the 800 meters during the SEC championship meet on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Michaela Rose of LSU was one of 10 female track and field athletes selected as a semifinalist for The Bowerman, the highest individual honor in collegiate track and field.

Rose won the NCAA women’s 800-meter outdoor national title earlier this month. She clocked her third sub-two-minute time of the outdoor season with 1:59.83. This mark made her the only woman in NCAA history to clock three sub-two minute times in a collegiate-outdoor career, doing so in only one season.

Earlier that week, she ran the fastest 800 qualifier in collegiate history with 2:00.1 in the semifinals.

The sophomore also clocked the second-fastest time in collegiate history at the Bryan Clay Invitational with 1:59.08, behind only the 2021 Bowerman winner Athing Mu (1:57.03).