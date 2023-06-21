Kim Mulkey will be taking her dazzling, eye-catching outfits and national championship women's basketball team to the bright lights of Las Vegas this fall.
Mulkey and the Tigers will begin defense of the NCAA title they won back in April when they open the season on Nov. 6 in the 2023 Hall of Fame series in T-Mobile Arena, just steps away from the famed Las Vegas Strip.
LSU, which crushed Iowa 102-85 on April 2 to win the school's first national championship in women's basketball, will likely be No. 1 in the preseason polls and favored to go back-to-back when it meets up with Colorado of the Pac-12 Conference.
The game is not part of a true tournament, so it will be the only game for the Tigers in Las Vegas.
The LSU-Colorado contest is part of a series of five elite college basketball events featuring men's and women's teams that will be held in the United States and Canada.
The Hall of Fame Series is owned and operated by Position Sports, a Phoenix-based company that reached a 10-year agreement with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in March.
In addition to the opening night slate of four games that will be played Nov. 6 in Las Vegas, other series will be held this year in Charlotte, North Carolina (Nov. 10), Toronto (Dec. 9), San Antonio (Dec. 16) and Phoenix (Dec. 20).
Tickets will go on sale for all events in July. On-sale dates, game times, fan information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.
2023 Hall of Fame Series
November 6
Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena
LSU vs. Colorado (w)
USC vs. Ohio State (w)
Georgia vs. Oregon (m)
USC vs. Kansas State (m)
November 10
Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center
Charlotte vs. Liberty (m)
Virginia vs. Florida (m)
Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina (m)
December 9
Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum
Purdue vs. Alabama (m)
TCU vs. Clemson (m)
December 16
San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
Baylor vs. Miami, Fla. (w)
Tennessee vs. NC State (m)
December 20
Phoenix, Footprint Center
Arizona State vs. Fresno State (w)
Arizona vs. Gonzaga (w)
Arizona St. vs. Northwestern (m)
Arizona vs. Alabama (m)