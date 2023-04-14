The LSU gymnastics team started sixth. Now, they’re on their way to the national championship meet.
The squad is in Fort Worth for the NCAA final, dubbed the ‘Four on the Floor.’
The Tigers moved through the season with constant injury and sickness, but managed to pull through the NCAA bracket despite brief losses.
Dallas-native and all-round gymnast KJ Johnson says she's excited to be home for the national championship meet and is incredibly proud of her team.
"I am beyond proud of this team," Johnson said. "How much fight we've put into every single competition and every obstacle that we've had to overcome in order to accomplish all the things just get where we are today."
Star-senior Haleigh Bryant, named the Central Region’s gymnast of the year, stepped back onto the mat in the semifinals after a brief shoulder injury.
Bryant said she feels good to go for the upcoming meet.
"I feel like I'm pretty good," Bryant said. "We're really excited to get the opportunity to be out there with my best friends. We're just going to leave everything out on the floor and leave with no regrets."
Bryant owns 10 career-perfect scores to place her at the top for most career 10s in program history. In that same meet, Bryant recorded a career-high score of 39.875 in the all-around to tie for the highest all-around score in LSU history.
Head Coach Jay Clark called the team "Cinder-dang-rella" after beating multiple teams out during the NCAA tournament. The Tigers won their semifinals (197.475) beating out both UCLA and Denver University.
"Honestly, we've taken this underdog mentality really well," Bryant said Friday. "Nobody probably thought we would be here after all the adversity we've been through."
Florida, the second-place winners in the semifinals, will join LSU as they take on No. 2 Utah and No. 1 Oklahoma in the championship meet.
"Overall, I think that we are just grateful to be there and we have a goal ahead of us," all-round senior Alyona Shchennikova said ahead of Saturday's meet.
"We're just going to appreciate every opportunity that lies in front of us."
You can watch the Tigers compete at 3 p.m. on Saturday on ABC.
Here are some of the important names you'll want to keep an eye on for the LSU squad:
Haleigh Bryant, junior - All-around
The WCGA Central Region Gymnast of the Year delivered in the national semifinals earlier this week, finishing third overall with a score of 39.6875. A native of Cornelius, North Carolina, Bryant has been setting the pace for the Tigers all season. As a sophomore, Bryant was named All-SEC and WCGA Regular Season All-American. In 2021, she was the NCAA vault champion and and the SEC Vault Champion. Listed at 5-foot-5, Bryant is one of the nation's best all-around gymnasts.
Aleigh Finnegan, sophomore - All-around
Following a promising freshman campaign, Finnegan has been an important piece of the LSU gymnastics squad as a sophomore. She finished fifth in the all-around in the semifinals with a score of 39.650. Finnegan tied for second in the floor event in the national semifinals with a mark of 9.9625, helping her team make it through to the finals in Fort Worth. The native of Lee's Summit, Missouri, is listed at 5-foot-4.
Alyona Shchennikova, senior - All-around
Schennikova's top 20 finish in the semifinals proved crucial to allowing the Tigers to advance, putting up an all-around mark of 39.3625 to finish 19th. Her best result was in floor with a score of 9.8875 for tie for 26th. The product of Evergreen, Colorado, is a 5-foot-5 senior. She earned All-American honors in 2021 on the bars.
Chase Brock, junior - Vault, uneven bars
Following a tie for 27th in the vault, the 5-foot-4 junior from Atlanta will look to make a difference in Forth Worth this weekend. She registered a mark of of 9.85 in the vault in the semifinals.
Bryce Wilson, freshman - All-around
The Lake Charles, Louisiana, native also tied for 27th in the vault in the semifinals with a score of 9.85. She comes to LSU after attending high school in Pearland, Texas.
Tori Tatum, sophomore - All-around
A native of Chanhassen, Minnesota, Tatum earned a tie for 27th on the bars with a score of 9.875 in the semifinals. Tatum is listed as 5-foot-6.
Ashley Cowan, freshman - All-around
As a freshman from Hillsborough, North Carolina, Cowan tied for 27th overall on the bars with a mark of 9.875. She's an all-around gymnast, but her work on the bars has allowed her to make an impact early.