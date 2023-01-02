LSU guard Trae Hannibal was named Monday the Southeastern Conference player of the week.
Hannibal, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounr senior from Elliott, South Carolina, came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points in a 60-57 upset of No. 9 Arkansas in LSU's conference opener.
Hannibal, who knocked down 9 of 14 field-goal attempts for the game, added six rebounds and two assists in just 22 minutes to spark the Tigers' seventh win in a row.
His layup with 32 seconds remaining gave LSU, which resumes SEC play at Kentucky on Tuesday night, a 58-55 advantage that it would not relinquish.