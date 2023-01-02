NO.lsuarkansasbkb.122922 HS 2337 copy.jpg

Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) drives to the basket as LSU guard Trae Hannibal (0), LSU forward Shawn Phillips (34) and LSU forward Derek Fountain (20) defend as the Tigers open SEC conference play, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU guard Trae Hannibal was named Monday the Southeastern Conference player of the week.

Hannibal, a 6-foot-2, 215-pounr senior from Elliott, South Carolina, came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points in a 60-57 upset of No. 9 Arkansas in LSU's conference opener.

Hannibal, who knocked down 9 of 14 field-goal attempts for the game, added six rebounds and two assists in just 22 minutes to spark the Tigers' seventh win in a row.

His layup with 32 seconds remaining gave LSU, which resumes SEC play at Kentucky on Tuesday night, a 58-55 advantage that it would not relinquish.

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter

Tags

View comments