LSU baseball will celebrate its 2023 National Championship win surrounded by fans at Alex Box Stadium Wednesday.
The ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m. CT and features the presentation of the national championship trophy, speeches from Jay Johnson and players on the team, and a fireworks display.
For fans who are unable to attend the ceremony, it will be streamed live on Facebook Watch, YouTube and SEC Network+.
A replay of the livestream will also be available on LSU GOLD after the event.
Check out LSU Sports' livestream of the baseball ceremony below.
Can't see the video below? Click here.