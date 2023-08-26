Fifth-seeded Nicholas Cristea used a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to oust No. 4 Grant Welch, 1 up, in the semifinals of the Baton Rouge Amateur golf tournament on Saturday.
Along with wins from the first three seeds, Cristea’s victory meant four of the tournament’s top five seeds advanced to Sunday morning’s semifinal round at Beaver Creek golf course.
The win capped a strong start for Cristea, who led by two holes through 12 before Welch rallied to tie the match. That changed when Cristea rolled in his long birdie putt at 17.
“I was just right of the pin, uphill and the putt looked like it would break six or nine inches. I just played it out there and it died in the heart of the hole,” Cristea said.
Top-seeded Greg Berthelot, the tournament’s three-time reigning champion, moved into the semifinals with a 3&2 win over Craig Rose. Berthelot began his day by cruising past Chris Kieren 7&5.
Other survivors were second-seeded Jason Humphries and third seed Jeremy Gautreaux. Berthelot will play Cristea in one semifinal while Humphries and Gautreaux will square off in the other.
“I just need to stay out of the hazards. It's really just about keeping it in play,” Berthelot said. “I made some putts and I missed some putts, but it's match play. You can make double on one hole and come back with birdie on the next one.”
Humphries reached the semifinals with a 2&1 win over Mark Bienvenu while Gautreaux edged Dustin Lambert 2 up in his afternoon match. Humphries defeated Gautreaux in the quarterfinals of the 2022 amateur, and eventually lost 2&1 to Berthelot in the final.
Gautreaux lost to Berthelot in the final match of the 2020 and 2021 amateur tournaments. Both of those matches went the full 18 holes before Berthelot won each with a score of 1 up. Gautreaux said he knows he needs to step up his game Sunday.
“I’m going to have to make more birdies to be competitive. I’m hoping to see (Berthelot) again,” Gautreaux said.
Berthelot is coming off a record-setting performance two weeks ago at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette. He won his second straight LGA Mid-Amateur with a three-day total of 16-under par. The winning total broke the record of 14-under Berthelot set in winning the 2022 tournament.
Results from the Baton Rouge Amateur at Beaver Creek Golf Course.
Round of 16
Greg Berthelot def. Chris Kieren 7&5
Craig Rose def. Stephen Maciasz 1 up (19 holes)
Grant Welch def. Michael McDonald forfeit
Nicholas Cristea def. Robbie White 6&4
Jason Humphries def. Wes Watts 5&4
Mark Bienvenu def. Kenny Barousse 2&1
Jeremy Gautreaux def. Drew Cavell 4&3
Dustin Lambert def. Garrett Westbrook 4&3
Quarterfinals
Berthelot def. Rose 3&2
Cristea def. Welch 1 up
Humphries def. Bienvenu 2&1
Gautreaux def. Lambert 2 up
Semifinal pairings
Berthelot vs. Cristea
Humphries vs. Gautreaux