Thursday’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting will concentrate on hearing final public comment and making any amendments to the proposed 2020-2021 hunting seasons and wildlife management area regulations.
Other agenda items include:
- Receiving more information on increasing the values of illegally taken fish and game in the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ Civil Restitution plan;
- Considering a resolution supporting a funding request for an oyster water bottoms assessment across the coastal parishes;
- And, hearing a summary of public comments on a notice of intent to lift the oyster lease moratorium.
The meeting is set to convene at 9:30 a.m. in the first-floor Joe Herring Room at state Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters on Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.
Video and audio of the meeting will be available via webinar: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bqam03i6Q22_iYuRSiaBRA.