Where to launch
Clay Boudreaux’s Bayou Log Cabins facility doubles as the boat launch into the waters around Lake Hermitage.
The operation offers fuel, ice, live shrimp, a guide service and even small-boat rentals. Also, its four waterfront log cabins sit nestled in the cozy community and overlook the bayou leading to Lake Hermitage. They feature fully stocked kitchens, queen-sized beds and on-water boat storage.
Bayou Log Cabins is located at 200 W. Kass Lane, Port Sulphur. For information, call (504) 208-5026.
State-record destination
The Louisiana Outdoor Writers Association lists a 12.38-pound speckled trout entered by Leon Mattes in 1950 as the largest-ever brought to scales in the Bayou State. Mattes reported the fish was caught in Lake Hermitage.
Anglers who go there in the near future shouldn’t expect to catch anything even approaching that size. The fish crowding the lake and its surrounding marshes right now are schoolies, Boudreaux said.
“You’re going to catch some throwbacks, no doubt about it, but most of the fish are solid keepers that don’t need to be measured,” he said.
Todd Masson