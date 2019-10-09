Louisiana Operation Game Thief, the group organized in 1984 to serve as a wildlife crime-stoppers program, handed out $3,950 to folks who provided information on potential wildlife and fisheries violators.
According to LOGT, the board looked at 12 cases which produced 27 suspects involved in 62 written citations.
The cases covered deer, migratory game bird, alligator, oyster and fishing cases.
To report suspected game and fish violations, call the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ 24-hour, toll-free Operation Game Thief hotline at (800) 442-2511 or use the agency’s tip411 program — text LADWF and the information to 847411, or download the “LADWF Tips” iPhone and Android apps.
LOGT is funded by private donations, court-directed contributions and contributions from sportsman’s groups like the National Wild Turkey Federation and Quality Deer Management Association.
To donate, email the LDWF Enforcment Section’s Lt. Will Roberts: wroberts@wlf.la.gov.
Sherburne’s ranges
If you were planning to use the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area’s rifle range next week, you might have to wait another week.
Work continues on Sherburne’s rifle and pistol ranges, and the LDWF advised hunters and shooters about “intermittent closures” from Oct. 14-18.
Sherburne’s skeet, trap, and archery ranges will be open.
If you need more, call the LDWF’s Lafayette office at (337) 262-2080.
On Thistlethwaite
The LDWF also asks hunters planning to venture near or into the Thistlethwaite Wildlife Management Area’s limited-use area “ to use caution due to logging operations in the 345 acre tract” and, for the safety of loggers and hunters alike, warns hunters to stay away from logging activities.
This area is across from the gas plant and is bounded by Peckham Road on the west, a pipeline on the south, Rice Field Road on the east and Plant Road on the north, and is a shotguns-only, small game-hunting only location, but also has archery-only deer hunting.
This WMA is off La. 10 northeast of the town of Washington in St. Landry Parish, and is a popular public squirrel-hunting area.
Florida blackfins
Earlier this months, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted in new blackfin tuna regulations for recreational fishermen.
Beginning Jan. 1, recreational anglers will be limited to the take of two blackfins per person or 10 per vessel, whichever is greater.
The move also extended these limits into federal waters.