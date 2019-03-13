After the hubbub created in January when an amendment to the 2019-2020 hunting season was to reduce the bag limit on teal from six to four — a move that was shot down a month later by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission — the LWFC made another move to change the framework for next season’s goose hunters.
Yes, the daily limit on teal will be six, and the new daily limit on specklebelly geese will be three.
At last week’s meeting in Woodworth, the LWFC amended the season dates to decrease the number of days for taking “light geese and white-fronted geese” from 88 to 74 days, and upped the daily limit on white-fronted geese (specklebellies) from two to three. It’s an option allowed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The daily limit on light geese (blues, snows and Ross geese) remained at 20.
So, the first split in the goose season will run from Nov. 16-Dec. 8 and the second split from Dec. 14-Feb. 2 in both North and South zones.
It means the Conservation Order for the unlimited take of blues, snows and Ross geese will be Dec. 9-13, then Feb. 3-March 15.
Wilsons get ‘W’
If anyone knows how to catch “tournament” redfish, those fat-fat marsh denizens measuring less than 27 inches long, it’s brothers Gary and Gus Wilson.
Gary, from Madisonville, and Gus, who lives in Metairie, showed their prowess again in the Louisiana marshes when they brought in two under-27 redfish weighing 17.39 pounds Saturday to win the first of two IFA Redfish-Louisiana Division events for 2019.
That’s more than 8.5 pounds for each of the Wilson’s pair of reds, and not many among us can consistently target them the way the Wilson have for many years. The win earned them a Ranger RB190 boat rigged with a 90-horsepower, four-stroke Mercury and $2,437.
Gary Wilson told IFA that fog hampered their run to the Venice area — a two-hour run in the mist — and he said the reds were not biting until noon, just minutes before they had to think about making the run back to the Lafitte weigh-in stand.
The Wilsons reported used Berkley Gulp! shrimp under corks.
“We are super excited,” Gary Wilson said. “We have been fishing the IFA since its inception with numerous top-10 finishes and we were finally able to put up a (win).”
The second-place team of Jonathan Robin of Luling and Kenny Boudreaux of Marrero were a close second at 17.07 pounds and won $3,635.
The ‘Yakers’
The IFA Kayak Tour also made its first Louisiana Tour site in Lafitte, but allowed anglers to launch from spots near their fishing holes to catch the longest speckled trout and longest redfish they could find Sunday.
Tour rookie Francis Tran of Pass Christian, Mississippi, had his trout-redfish combo measured out at 55.5 inches to win $1,000 with his 41-inch redfish earned another $100, which meant he added a smallish 14.5-inch trout.
Gretna’s Terry Pham finished second with 53.5 inches to take home $900 from areas off La. 23. He said he used Berkley Gulp! under a cork.
Matthew Vann, the former tour champ from Pensacola, Florida, finished third (53.13 inches) and earned an extra $100 for the longest trout, a solid 23.25-incher he said he caught by fishing deeper water with deep-running crankbaits and topwaters when conditions were right in the Hopedale area.