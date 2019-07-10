PORT FOURCHON — Saturday’s final leaderboard from three-day, 71st annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo with anglers, their hometowns, weight of catch in pounds and ounces and divisional awards. Club names listed for winners in Scuba Division (total weight of catch determines tiebreaker for outstanding fishermen awards). Combination Stringer division standing determined by weight of five fish. The Kayak Division’s Cajun Slam is the combined weights of redfish, speckled trout & flounder. Ties broken by earliest fish weighed:
BIG GAME DIVISION
Dolphin: 1, Chad Breckenridge, Sabine, Texas, 43 pounds, 0 ounces. 2, Hayden Callais, Galliano, 32-0. 3, Savanah Fremin, Thibodaux, 28-0.
Blackfin Tuna: 1, Garrett Urry, Austin, Texas, 24-4. 2, Tate Sones, Austin, Texas, 23-1. 3, Sones, 22-8.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Jonathan Yu, Alabama, 56-5. 2, Maui Trevino, Austin, Texas, 48-10. 3, Will Ivey, Alabama, 45-1.
Wahoo: 1, Pete Landgrave, Lafayette, 67-2. 2, Landgrave, 34-0. 3, Hunter Andras, Choupique, 20-2.
Swordfish: 1, Joseph Ockmond, Vacherie, 85-5. 2, Mike Melancon, Cut Off, 65-5. 3, Melancon, 53-10.
No entries in Big Game Tag & Release.
Outstanding Fisherman: Pete Landgrave, 5 points.
INSIDE DIVISION
Drum: 1, Benji Toups, Cut Off, 34-0. 2, Lloyd Pickering, Baton Rouge, 33-12. 3, Ritchie Toups, Raceland, 32-8.
Flounder: 1, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., Golden Meadow, 2-4. 2, Eddie Callais, Galliano, 2-2. 3, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 1-12.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Ali Plaisance, Cut Off, 7-4. 2, Eddie Callais, Galliano, 6-12. 3, Lauren Plaisance, Cut Off, 6-6.
Bull Redfish (over 27 inches): 1, Marty Plaisance, Cut Off, 37-14. 2, Kevin Terrebonne Jr., Golden Meadow, 37-8. 3, Kohoen Carmerdelle, Paradis, 35-7.
Rat Redfish (less than 27 inches): 1, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 8-6. 2, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 7-11. 3, Bagala, 7-10.
Rat Redfish Stringer: 1, Gary Bruce, Cut Off, 36-6. 2, Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 36-0. 3, Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 35-10.
Sheepshead: 1, Chad Hebert, Raceland, 5-13. 2, Matt Dubois, Larose, 5-10. 3, Daryl Coraff, Metairie, 5-6.
Speckled Trout: 1, Pat Barker, Lockport, 3-13. 2, Barker, 3-4. 3, Steve Wanko, Raceland, 3-1.
Outstanding Fisherman: Ryan Bagala, 7 points.
SHORELINE DIVISION
Tarpon: 1, Simone Robichaux, Larose, 149-3. 2, Roman Robichaux, Larose, 130-13 3, John Cheramie, Grand Isle, 73-0.
Bonita: 1, Christina Robinson, Central, 17-1. 2, Koby Bruce, Galliano, 14-14. 3, Bo Grafton, Thibodaux, 14-13.
Cobia: 1, Masen Vaughan, Baton Rouge, 46-1. 2, Gary Gautreaux, Lockport, 40-8. 3, Marty Plaisance, Cut Off, 35-8.
Grouper: 1, Ren Cheramie, Cut Off, 81-5. 2, Joseph Ockmond, Vacherie, 51-5. 3, Mike Melancon, Cut Off, 24-0.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Ava Plaisance, Cut Off, 31-3. 2, Beau Blanchard, Luling, 29-14. 3, Brock Danos, Cut Off, 28-10.
King Mackerel: 1, Stephanie Chenier, Baton Rouge, 49-0. 2, Spooky Chenier, Baton Rouge, 26-5.
Spanish Mackerel: 1, Ginger Curole, Cut Off, 6-0. 2, Bo Grafton, Thibodaux, 3-7. 3, Kevin Terrebonne Sr., Cut Off, 3-1.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Britton Comeaux, Larose, 11-5. 2, Brett Orgeron, Cut Off, 10-13. 3, Eric Valenciano, Baton Rouge, 10-2.
Red Snapper: 1, Monica Gisclair, Cut Off, 19-7. 2, Hunter Andras, Choupique, 17-13. 3, Joseph Ockmond, Vacherie, 16-14.
Outstanding Fisherman: Simone Robichaux, 3 points.
KAYAK DIVISION
Cajun Slam: 1, Jacob Schrell, Shreveport, 6-3. 2, Trey Wanko, Raceland, 5-1.
Rat Redfish: 1, Kalon Johnson, Thibodaux, 7-2. 2, Johnson, 7-0. 3, Johnson, 6-7.
Speckled Trout: 1, Trey Wanko, Raceland, 2-11. 2, Wanko, 2-1. 3, Davie Breaux, Cut Off, 1-13.
Leopard Redfish (most spots): 1, Kalon Johnson, Thibodaux, 2 spots.
Outstanding Fisherman: Kalon Johnson, 9 points.
SPEARFISHING DIVISION
Barracuda: 1, Troy Patterson, Rigulators, 36-10. 2, James Halk, Rigulators, 3-11. 3, Danny Jackson, Rigulators, 29-5.
Cobia: 1, Stephen Sherman, Rigulators, 46-4. 2, Caleb McColough, Helldivers, 40-12. 3, McColough, 39-13.
Grouper: 1, Danny Jackson, Rigulators, 22-14. 2, Stephen Sherman, Rigulators, 19-5. 3, Chase Donaldson, Git ’em, 17-1.
Jack Crevalle: 1, James Halk, Rigulators, 27-6. 2, Chase Donaldson, Git ’em, 26-3. 3, Travis Woodard, Git ‘’em, 24-14.
Sheepshead: 1, Abbie Woodard, Git ’em, 5-6. 2, Chase Donaldson, Git ’em, 5-6. 3, Troy Donaldson, Git ’em, 5-4.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Abbie Woodard, Git ’em, 9-12. 2, James Halk, Rigulators, 9-7. 3, Danny Jackson, Rigulators, 9-0.
Red Snapper: 1, Troy Patterson, Rigulators, 19-12. 2, Brandon McGehee, Rigulators, 19-12. 3, Troy Donaldson, Git ’em, 19-11.
King Spearfisherman: James Halk, 7 points.
Team Champion: Rigulators, 24 points.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Drum: 1, Bailey Ledet, Larose, 23-14. 2, Blakely Cheramie, Larose, 23-5. 3, Jack Griffin, Cut Off, 23-4.
Gafftopsail Catfish: 1, Sophia Lefort, Cut Off, 6-4. 2, Briana Perez, Cut Off, 6-2. 3, Ava Plaisance, Cut Off, 6-1.
Rat Redfish: 1, Kooper Worley, Cut Off, 8-0. 2, Micah Kieffer, Thibodaux, 7-11. 3, Madix Latiolais, Golden Meadow, 6-4.
Sheepshead: 1, Greysen Hebert, Raceland, 4-6. 2, Jake Bourgeois, Raceland, 4-6. 3, Hebert, 4-4.
Speckled Trout: 1, Kooper Worley, Cut Off, 3-0. 2, Blakely Cheramie, Larose, 3-0. 3, Bailey Ledet, Larose, 2-15.
Leopard Redfish: 1, Jay Punch, Lockport, 3 spots. 2, Bailey Ledet, Larose, 2 spots.
No entries in Flounder..
Outstanding Boy: Kooper Worley, 6 points.
Outstanding Girl: Bailey Leder, 5 points.