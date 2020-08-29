Winning haul

Jordan Sylvester fished with his dad, Jimmy, and hauled in the overall top catch, a solid five-bass, 16.89-pound total to lead last weekend's Junior Southwest Bassmaster's monthly tournament held from Doiron's Landing in Stephensville. He's holding the day's top largemouth, a 4.87-pounder in his left hand. While the 51 junior anglers were allowed to fish either the Atchafalaya or Verret basin from the landing, the top catches reportedly came from the Verret side.