Game violations are nothing new in Louisiana’s outdoors, but there’s enough evidence amidst this pandemic to believe some folks think state wildlife enforcement agents are not on the job.
They are.
Take last weekend’s turkey season opener when Wildlife and Fisheries agents were on patrol and cited 12 for alleged hunting violations.
While William Fouquier from New Iberia was cited for hunting with an unplugged shotgun (a “plugged” gun holds only three shells), two young hunters received tickets for failing to tag their turkeys (LDWF-issued tags must be affixed to birds before removing it from the field), and Randal Taylor from West Monroe failed to have basic and big-game hunting licenses and tags, a more serious charge is hunting turkeys over bait.
Those cited include, Jude Cambre from Denham Springs, Baton Rougean Joseph Gauthreaux, Jaratt Palmer from Mansfield, Donald Lee from Jamestown, James Ezell from Downsville, Kimberly Taylor from West Monroe, and Kenneth Allen from Archibald. Most of the citations were written in north Louisiana.
Charles Metcalf, 62, from Monterey, faced the most serious penalties after being cited for taking two turkeys during the youth-only March 28-29 weekend, hunting over a baited area and taking over the daily limit of turkeys.
Fishermen should take note, too, after agents cited two Jefferson Parish men, Henry Hermogenes, 40, and Augusto Velasquez Dubon, 38, for having 12 redfish and eight black drum measuring less than the legal size of 16 inches, having seven redfish over the daily limit and fishing without a license.
Hermogenes was also cited “for resisting an officer” after agents saw the men driving from Tidewater Road in Venice, stopped them at a store in Buras, and Hermogenes "exited the store and after making visual contact with the agents, fled on foot behind the store.”
In addition to fines up to $4,000 and more than 200 days in jail, near $500 in civil restitution penalties, and a revocation of fishing privileges for three years, Hermogenes faces another $500 and six months in jail for running from the agents.
Joe Macaluso