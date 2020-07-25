Junior Southwest Bassmasters
BELLE RIVER — Saturday’s age-group results from the Junior Southwest Bassmasters-Denham Springs monthly tournament held from the Belle River public landing in the Atchafalaya Basin. Listed are anglers, their hometowns, number of bass weighed in parentheses (5-bass daily limit), total weight in pounds and big-bass winners:
15-18 Age Group: 1, Gage Collins, Zachary (5) 9.66 pounds. 2, Trent LaBauve, Brusly (5) 8.72. 3, Carson Grainer, Addis (5) 8.39. Big Bass: Grainer, 3.49 pounds.
11-14 Age Group: 1, Luke Clark, Denham Springs (5) 9.70. 2, Hunter Robertson, Denham Springs (5) 9.46. 3, Caleb Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 7.73. Big Bass: Robertson, 3.87.
7-10 Age Group: 1, Mason Foster, Morganza (5) 6.9. 2, Branson McMillan, Brusly (5) 6.08. 3, Noah Roblin, Denham Springs (5) 5.7. Big Bass: Beau Smith, Ventress, 1.82.
Adult Division: 1, Will Major, Zachary (5) 11.63. 2, Doug Bergeron, Jarreau (5) 10.73. 3, Matt Coye, Port Allen (5) 10.64. Big Bass: Chuck Majors, Morganza, 2.94.