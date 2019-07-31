Faux Pas Rodeo
VENICE — Saturday final leaderboard from the three-day 2 annual Faux Pas Lodge Rodeo held from Venice Marina with divisions, categories, team names and weights of catches in pounds.The Grand Slam calcuttas listed are for those team entered with combined weights of the three individual species in each division (numbers in parentheses indicates number of species weighed in that division’s calcutta; all redfish less than 27 inches long: Redfish Stringer is combined weights of three live redfish: Speckled Trout Stringer and Red Snapper Stringer use combined weights of five fish):
INSHORE DIVISION
Flounder: 1, Saggin on, 2.55 pounds. 2, Tag It, 2.35. 3, T-Joe, 2.3.
Redfish: 1, Saggin on, 8.55. 2, Team Total Package, 8.4. 3, Slime Therapy, 8.35.
Speckled Trout: 1, Dynamic Outdoors, 6.45. 2, Gray Sky Outfitters, 6.25. 3, Dynamic Outdoors, 5.8.
Flounder Calcutta: 1, Saggin on, 2.55. 2, Tag It, 2.35. 3, T-Joe, 2.3.
Redfish Calcutta: 1, Saggin on, 8.55. 2, Team Total Package, 8.4. 3, Hook, Line & Drinker, 8.3.
Speckled Trout Calcutta: 1, Dynamic Outdoors, 6.45. 2, Gray Sky Outfitters, 6.25. 3, Dynamic Outdoors, 5.8.
Grand Slam Calcutta: 1, Saggin on, 14.5 (3). 2, Tag It, 13.05 (3). 3, Hog Hunters, 12.8 (3).
OFFSHORE DIVISIONS
Dolphin: 1, Big Boyd Fishing Team, 28.15. 2, Bluewater Bloodhounds, 23.75. 3, Can’t Get Right, 21.35.
Wahoo: 1, Team Blue Tortuga, 32.2. 2, Fog Cutter, 21.15. 3, Frozen Assets, 18.4.
Yellowfin Tuna: 1, Wasted Seamen, 136. 2, Wasted Seamen Too, 123.45. 3, Oklahoma Ellis, 102.85.
Dolphin Calcutta: 1, Big Boyd Fishing Team, 28.15. 2, Bluewater Bloodhounds, 23.75. 3, Can’t Get Right, 21.35.
Wahoo Calcutta: 1, Team Blue Tortuga, 32.2. 2, Fog Cutter, 21.15. 3, Frozen Assets, 18.4.
Yellowfin Tuna Calcutta: 1, Wasted Seamen, 136. 2, Wasted Seamen Too, 123.45. 3, Oklahoma Ellis, 102.85.
Grand Slam Calcutta: 1, Oklahoma Ellis, 127.45 (3). 2, Relentless, 67.3 (3). 3, Wasted Seamen, 144.55 (2).
RIG DIVISION
Cobia: 1, Hooked Up II, 28.3. 2, The Crispy Boys, 27.85. 3, The Arena, 27.75.
King Mackerel: 1, The Arena, 44.05. 2, SunCoast Fishing Team, 36.35. 3, SunCoast Fishing Team, 36.35.
Red Snapper: 1, Double J, 29.35. 2, Team Tick Ridge, 28.25. 3, Double J, 27.25.
Cobia Calcutta: 1, Hooked Up II, 28.3. 2, The Crispy Boys, 27.85. 3, The Arena, 27.75.
King Mackerel Calcutta: 1, The Arena, 44.05. 2, SunCoast Fishing Team, 36.35. 3, SunCoast Fishing Team, 36.35.
Red Snapper Calcutta: 1, Double J, 29.35. 2, Team Tick Ridge, 28.25. 3, Double J, 27.25.
Grand Slam Calcutta: 1, The Arena, 85.55 (3). 2, The Crispy Boys, 58.0 (3). 3, SunCoast Fishing Team, 51.15 (2).
LAGNIAPPE DIVISION
Blue Marlin Tag & Release: 1, My Misstress, 1 marlin. 2, Big Boyd Fishing Team, 1 marlin.
Redfish/Most Spots: 1, Red River Outcasts, 30 spots. 2, Hook, Line & Drinker, 13 spots. 3, Goin II Nowhere, 12 spots.
Swordfish: None entered.
Live Redfish Stringer: 1, Hook, Line & Drinker, 24.4 (3). 2, Fin Twisters, 23.05 (3). 3, Red River Outcasts, 22.45 (3).
Speckled Trout Stringer: 1, Gray Sky Outfitters, 22.4 (5). 2, Dynamic Outdoors, 17.8 (3). 3, Gray Sky Outfitters. 15.1 (5).
Red Snapper Stringer: 1, Double J, 119.95 (5). 2, Predator, 102.35 (5). 3, Nav-Tech, 91.1 (5).
IFA Redfish
HOUMA — Saturday’s top 10 teams from the IFA Redfish-Louisiana Division tournament with anglers, their two redfish weights in parentheses (16 inches minimum but less than 27 inches long) and combined weight of their two redfish, and prizes, prize money and contingency winnings, and the day’s Big Red:
Top 10: 1, Kevin Harvey-Kelly Dupre (8.16/8.37) 16.53 pounds, Ranger RB190/Merc90, $2,850. 2, Jacob Brown-Justin Albarado (7.95/8.14) 16.09, $3,985. 3, Bo Favre-Justin Ladner (7.96/7.92) 15.88,$3,206. 4, Scott Benoit-Stephen Sierra (8.08/7.73) 15.81, $2,586. 5, Casey Brunning-Ty Hibbs (6.92/8.88) 15.8, $1,158.
6, Shane Curole-Jonathan Vannoy (8.21/7.98) 15.69, $872. 7, Glenn McElroy-Randy McElroy (7.76/7.87) 15.63, $835. 8, Corey Maxwell-Tyler Maxwell (7.59/8.02) 15.61, $797. 9, Brandon Arceneaux-Bubba Corbin (7.77/7.82) 15.59, $778. 10, Copeland More-Michael Rogal (7.62/7.96) 15.58, $1,847.
Big Red: Chris Sasser-Cade Lejeune, 9.35 pounds, $2,005.
IFA Kayak Tour
HOUMA — Sunday’s top 10 anglers from the IFA Kayak Tour-Louisiana Division anglers with the lengths of their redfish/speckled trout in parentheses, total prize & contingency money, and longest redfish and longest speckled trout winners:
Top 10: 1, Brendan Bayard (40.75/20.25) $1,100. 2, Brandon Barton (41.0/19.5) $1,035. 3, Aaron Clay (41.5/18.68) $370. 4, Steve Lessard (40.5/19.5) $477. 5, Owen Caraway (39.75/18.5) $111.
6, Bryson Hatcher (40.5/16.25) $100. 7, Brock Miller (38.5/18.13) $100. 8, Ty Hibbs (40.88/12.88) $187. 9, Shawn Hrubes (39.5/13.0). 10, Matt Carr ((31.0/20.5).
Longest redfish: Aaron Clay, 41.5 inches, $100.
Longest speckled trout: Matt Carr, 20.5 inches, $100.