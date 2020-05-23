Friday’s fishing adventure into the Verret Basin was an eye opener.
The action lasts from first light until about 9 a.m., so get there early.
Know, too, continued high water has only a few landings open (Bayou Corne and the ramp behind Doiron’s in Stephensville had tow vehicles and trailers), and bass are, well, not where they’re supposed to be at this time of the year.
Is there anything “normal” these days?
One tip to pass along is something Steve Fontana said: “The fish (bass) are looking into the current.”
Fontana being in the front of the boat had the advantage (OK, that’s normal), but the guy in the back of the boat took the hint.
Pick the right spot, the place where current and the southerly wind pushed baitfish into the just-right cover and there was reward for that cast.
“The fish in the main channels orient to the food,” Fontana said. “Sometimes you have to put the bait in front of them three or four times before they get the message, but the fish are here and there hasn’t been the (fishing) pressure on them.”
Right! COVID-19 and the high water-mandated “no wake” zones posted throughout the miles of waterways lined with homes and camps have kept boat traffic to a minimum. There should have been jammed-packed boat landings on a day like Friday, but not that day.
Anyway, the bass were looking for easy morsels and pitching spinnerbaits into and near cover was the trick as long as the lure looked like it was struggling against the current and the wind.
With rain and southerly winds in the the foreseeable forecast, don’t expect water levels to fall anytime soon in the Verret Basin. The same holds for the Pearl River and other Florida Parishes bayous and rivers.
A bigger picture
Barring this week’s dismal weather forecast, fishing has been productive.
Speckled trout are biting in the Grand Isle area west to Cocodrie and Theriot.
Some trout are showing up in the Pontchartrain Basin, but the high and muddy Pearl River (and south winds) have pushed these waters into a redfish/bass catch especially in the areas around the Intracoastal Waterway and the MRGO. Delacroix action is spotty, good one day and below average the next.
Bass and catfish continue to lie along the still-flooded East Atchafalaya Basin Protection levees, but you have to be aware there’s a lot of private and posted lands, so it’s water access only.
The Mississippi River’s battures are holding lots of big catfish.
False River’s bluegill and catfish are providing good catches for a Memorial Day fish fry.
Big rivers
If you saw the flooding in the upper reaches of the Mississippi River and Red River drainages, you’ll understand just how much longer it will be before the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers are low enough to cease their effects on freshwater and saltwater fishing.
As of Saturday, the Mississippi stands at 36.5 feet at Baton Rouge and 13.8 feet in New Orleans with a prediction of respective 29.9 and 12.1 foot readings by June 19.
State following suit
Several national press releases during the last two weeks have mentioned the sharp increases in the number of fishing licenses sales reported by several states.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries followed with a news item reflecting the same trend, and the speculation is outdoorsmen are following the suggestion of combining stay-at-home/social distancing with the urge to “go outside.”
The LDWF reported April purchases of basic fishing license and saltwater licenses were off the charts when compared to the same time for the previous three years.
April’s resident basic licenses sales hit 39,702 compared to 18,901 last April, and 21,000 saltwater licenses were sold compared to 13,771.
“This is fantastic that our residents decided that Louisiana’s Sportsman’s Paradise is where they wanted to spend some time during the pandemic,” agency secretary Jack Montoucet said in the release. “It’s no secret that fishing is in our blood, but we have been pulled away due to so many competing activities. The stay-at-home order showed that when given the time, Louisianans will choose to fish.”
The trend began in March when 15,162 saltwater licenses were sold, up from 12,995 in March 2019, and 28,800 basic licenses sold marking a 29% increase from the 20,550 the previous year.
The folks at the Future Angler Foundation charted the phenomenon arising from the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.
“Today's teens are suddenly going fishing in record-breaking numbers,” FAF announced.
Apparently the surge is coming from several states and pointed to Minnesota selling a record 13,369 fishing licenses in to residents ages 16 and 17 in one week, a 99% increased from the same period in 2019, and sparked an increase of 110,000 more fishing licenses sold this spring than in 2019.
Several other states reported fishing license increases between 15% and 62% and Tennessee reported selling 697,418 hunting-fishing licenses this year up from 100,000 in 2019.
And, if you have youngsters, you and search for FAF’s digital production partner “Into the Outdoors” Education Network and their increasing popular “Getting Families Fishing” series. FAF’s website: futureangler.org.
This weekend
It sure seems every generation in the history of our country has had someone to remember on Memorial Day.
Grandfather-in-law Louis Bergeron brought back names from World War I. My parents generation had more than their share, Dad being an Army Infantry captain and Mom a European Theatre front-line nurse through World War II. Our generation knew one or more of the 58,000 who didn’t survive their trip to southeast Asia, then a brother who saw his share in Desert Storm.
Ned Poche came home from World War II. He was a great friend, a good hunter, a practicing Catholic, a close-to-the-vest bouree player and fellow member of the Timberton Social, Walker Hound, Duck, Deer & Alligator Hunting and Nutria Hating Club. Mr. Ned passed away last month. He was 95, a man who grew up in the Great Depression when his dad was a market hunter to get enough to feed his family growing up along the Mississippi River. Ned had wonderful stories.
Mr. Ned will be missed. Mightily.
A demain, mes amis
It’s hard to believe Ann Landers would contribute to the “The Angler’s Book of Favorite Fishing Quotations,” but here goes: “Bragging may not bring happiness, but no man having caught a large fish goes home through an alley.”