A late addition to Thursday morning’s Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting agenda is the most recent hot-button topic among sportsman’s and conservation groups.
Steam began rising in August when Department of Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Jack Montoucet and Grand Isle mayor David Carmardelle signed an agreement to allow the Grand Isle Independent Levee District, according to an LDWF release, “to operate and manage the Grand Isle Airport on Elmer’s Island.”
The move came with the blessing of Gov. John Edwards.
At least three of the seven commission members said they had no prior knowledge of the department’s discussion about any work to re-establish an airstrip on Elmer’s Island, a facility which has not been a viable landing area for more than 30 years.
The Elmer family charged admission to their lands and provided beach access for several decades, but closed the area north and west off La. 1 from Grand Isle for nearly five years before the Elmer family worked out the state's purchase during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration. It was managed by the LDWF’s Fisheries Division as the Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge and opened to public use for fishing, crabbing and other day-use activities.
After the BP-Deepwater Horizon oil disaster, the LDWF drew from a pool of recovery funds to remove oil from Elmer’s beaches, re-establish valuable habitat and wetlands, then instituted a ban on vehicle traffic along the miles of Elmer’s beaches to eliminate disturbance of what was deemed “valuable habitat” for native shorebirds and other migrating bird species.
Plans to increase foot-only access to the beaches — boardwalks and another parking area — were set aside in further talks with sportsman’s groups.
Spokespersons for several among those same conservation and sportsmen’s organizations said they were stunned after further details of the airstrip project were revealed last week, details that included restoring the old airstrip, adding a second airstrip along with hangars, fuel storage tanks and a five-story control tower.
Louisiana’s share
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced last week some $50 million in funding spread out to states through the State Wildlife Grant Program to support non-game fish and wildlife State Wildlife Action Plans.
The LDWF will get $730,608.
“This funding is an investment in the future of our wildlife,” Zinke said. “When we can recover species before they are listed under the Endangered Species Act, that means more federal resources for the other species that need it most.”
Lionfish hunters
Florida’s 2018 Lionfish Challenge is over, and that state’s Conservation Commission learned last week a total of 28,260 lionfish were removed from Florida waters by recreational and commercial divers.
The recreational winner John McCain was named “Lionfish King” after taking 1,137 of the invasive, nonnative fish. Ron Surrency hauled in 5,017 pounds to earn the commercial sector title.
More from Florida
Planning a trip to Florida to catch snook? During its September meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took action to extend catch-and-release only regulation for snook and redfish through May 10, 2019 in the Tampa Bay area including waters in Manatee, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.
Commercial closure
The commercial take of king mackerel in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico’s Western Zone will close at noon (local time) Friday, Oct. 5, when NOAA fisheries determined commercial fishermen will have taken its 1.116 million-pound quota. The season is scheduled to reopen July 1 next year.