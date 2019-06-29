Creole Classic
GRAND ISLE — Final leaderboard from the annual (June 20-22) Creole Classic held from Bridge Side Marina with divisions, categories, anglers, Team/Boat name (where available) and weight of catch in pounds:
SPONSOR DIVISION
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Beau Grafton, Beautox, 7.49 pounds. 2, Nick Terrancino, Beautox, 4.78. 3, Chet Toups, Beautox, 3.19.
Bull Redfish: 1, Madison Robichaux, Spilt Decision, 11.38. 2, Kacie Leblanc, Spilt Decision,10.75. 3, Jennette Robichaux, Spilt Decision, 10.59.
Speckled Trout: 1, Greg Elliott, The Office, 4.13. 2, J. Lynn Vidrine, 1.91. 3, Scott Bass, 1.85.
Rat Redfish: 1, Tommy Vidrine, 6.51. 2, A.J. Wanous, 6.42. 3, Doug Borries, 6.4.
ADULT DIVISION
Specked Trout: 1, Doug Barries, 7.22. 2, Travis Dardenne, 3.81. 3, Dale Chance, 2.89.
Flounder: 1, Steve Dufore, Scuba Steve, 1.92. 2, Mary Breaux, 1.7. 3, Scott Bass, 1.56.
Mangrove Snapper: 1, Eric Teasley, 10.67. 2, Brad Taylor, 8.61. 3, Pat Hewitt. 8.2.
Red Snapper: 1, Caleb Day, 14.03. 2, Tonya Rivere, Spilt Decision, 13.73, 3, Neil Robichaux, Spilt Decision, 13.3.
Sheephead: 1, Gary Kinler, 5.83. 2, Andy Hebert, 5.39. 3, Chad Hebert, 5.08.
Cobia: 1, Eric Teasley, 54.21. 2, Brad Taylor, 47.9. 3, Pat Hewitt, 44.9.
King Mackerel: 1, Kenneth Marcell, 20.22.
Jack Crevalle: 1, Mark Everett, 26.27. 2, Scott Guerin, 22.08. 3, Beau Grafton, 18.91.
Drum: 1, Ricky Delatte, 26.44. 2, Anna Delatte, 25.88. 3, Damien Hebert, 22.34.
Bull Redfish: 1, Kathy Dunaway, Bloody Deck, 32.38. 2, Joyce Begnaud, 29.48. 3, Justin Ballard, 28.04.
White Trout: 1, George Riggs, 3.15. 2, Brock Pellerin, 2.55. 3, David Thompson, 2.34.
Rat Redfish: 1, Anthony Adams, 6.21. 2, Dylan Ramage, 5.78. 3, John Lovvorn, 5.24.
CHILDREN’S DIVISION
Croaker: 1, Ryder Dessalle, .4. 2, Brock Wanko, .32. 3, Jake Bourgeois, .27.
White Trout: 1, Mason Matherne, .42. 2, Grayson Hebert, .23.
Speckled Trout: 1, J.C. Fancher, Spilt Decision, 3.7. 2, Elise Hebert, 3.04, 3, Eva Leblanc, Spilt Decision, 2.66.
Rat Redfish: 1, Eva Leblanc, Spilt Decision, 6.39. 2, Grayson Hebert, 4.26. 3, Beau Grafton, 3.57.
Catfish: 1, Aubrey Drennan, 3.08, 2, Grayson Hebert, 2.47. 3, Dexter Hebert, 2.38.
Flounder: 1, Abbi Drennan, .99. 2, Eva Leblanc, .89.
OPEN DIVISION
Capt. BBY Award: Eric Teasley, 6 points.
Best “Fisherette”: Cathy Dunaway.
Children’s Winner: Eva Leblanc, 6 points.
Sponsor Division Winner: Spilt Decision & Scott Robichaux.
Best Boat/Bobby Terrebonne Award: Split Decision & Robichaux.