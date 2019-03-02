So we start out this fishing season on a downer, knowing the Corps of Engineers pulled the first needles on the Bonnet Carre Spillway, and it looks like months, not weeks before fishing returns to normal in the Atchafalaya Basin, areas off the Mississippi River south of Buras to Venice and spreading out into the bird’s foot delta and Old River.
The Mississippi River has been unusually high since October and the threat of more water forced opening the Bonnet Carre for an unprecedented third time in four years.
If the high water was confined to those aforementioned areas, it might be OK for freshwater fishermen, but when the water is this high, and the Atchafalaya River is carrying, percentage-wise, the same amount of water in is flow as the Mississippi, it means water will leak around into the Verret Basin and into Intracoastal Canal.
These river stages also will affect coastal anglers: flows from the Mississippi and Atchafalaya sweep into coastal waters and pour muddy freshwater into the shallow coastal waters from the west side of the Mississippi River west to near the Last Island chain. Areas east of the Mighty Mississip catch the dirty water to even out into Breton Sound.
All this freshwater severely impacts the spring brown shrimp season. Brown shrimp need a minimum of 10 parts per thousands in the interior marshes to move into and grow, and the rivers’ flow decreases the acreage for brown shrimp to move in from the Gulf of Mexico and grow to marketable sizes. Even worse, is this freshwater is cold and long periods of sunshine are needed to increase water temperatures to the point where shrimp can grow.
This means highly pursued species like speckled trout and redfish will have to find forage other than shrimp to eat this spring, and that usually is a predictor for a less-than-average trout and redfish catch in late April into May and early June in Louisiana’s eastern and central coastal areas.
While the Bonnet Carre’s diversion is minimal at this time, there’s every reason to believe there will be more needles pulled in the coming weeks to increase the Mississippi’s flow into the Pontchartrain Basin, and the effects of all that freshwater will impact trout catches in those vast waters, too. This area faces a double whammy because, after continuing rains, the Pearl River is pushing more water into the east side of this basin bring muddy water into Lake Borgne.
All we can hope for is for some relief from local rains before our two major rivers begin to take all the snow melt and runoff from the vast Mississippi drainage.
Closures
The rising Mississippi has forced state Wildlife and Fisheries managers to close roads in several upcountry wildlife management areas to include:
- The Richard Yancey WMA (Concordia Parish), 11 roads, 16 ATV roads and the Blackhawk and boat launch;
- Grassy Lake WMA (Avoyelles Parish), all roads;
- and, Dewey Wills WMA, (LaSalle & Catahoula parishes), three roads;
Safe Boating Course
The Baton Rouge Sail and Power Squadron is offering a Safe Boating Course on four consecutive Wednesday nights beginning March 20. Classes will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Turner Industries, 8687 United Plaza Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
This is a comprehensive study of seamanship, required equipment, rules of navigation, emergency situations and even goes into the basics of boat maintenance and trailering, and the coarse exceeds all 50 states mandates for state boaters’ licensing regulations.
To register, go to website: https://www.usps.org/cgi-bin-nat/eddept/800/getregformx.cgi?C-11054. There’s a March 13 registration deadline.
For details, call Robert Baldridge at (225) 382-5269.