Even bass as far away as South Carolina’s Lake Hartwell celebrated Mardi Gras weekend, and a couple of Livingston Parish youngsters knew how to spread Louisiana’s unique days of merriment to hundreds of other young anglers.
Live Oak High’s Colby Badeaux and Tyler Jordan took home the victory in the 168-team Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Eastern Open held Saturday on Hartwell.
At the same time they raised their trophies, closer to home the team of Michael Louviere and Jerry Gendron walked away with big money in the eighth Anglers Against Autism bass tournament, an annual fundraiser for the Emerge Center of Baton Rouge. Louviere and Gendron took on 114 other teams, and the high-water challenge in the Atchafalaya Basin, to win the $5,000 first-place prize.
Back in South Carolina, Badeaux and Jordan came in with five bass weighing 18 pounds, 5 ounces, that same total the north Georgia’s Chatuge Anglers team of Caz Anderson and Dean Crisler.
The Live Oak youngsters knew they would come home the winners: the 6-pound largemouth they caught was 11 ounces heavier than the Georgia boys’ top bass, and the heavier bass was the tiebreaker.
Bassmaster report went like this:
Heavy rains pushed Hartwell to a little above pool stage, and bass moved into the shallow water, a perfect set-up to match the shallow-water fishing acumen of the Louisiana team.
“We didn’t catch anything the first day,” Jordan said. “Tuesday and Wednesday we finally started finding fish and Thursday we found some really solid fish. We didn’t fish Friday because we didn’t want to hurt our fish.”
So, the team let “their” fish rest for a day, returned the next morning and found the bass in their best Mardi Gras spirit – to latch onto anything the Live Oak team threw their way – and they put five keepers in their boat in the first 20 minutes.
According to Bassmaster’s born-and-raised Louisianan Dave Precht, Badeaux and Jordan cast ChatterBaits and a black-and-chartreuse crankbait.
“We were just trying to qualify for Nationals and wanted to go to the Classic again next year, and we got it done,” Badeaux said.
Back at Doiron’s
With fog setting in and with high water plaguing most of the waters near AAA’s Doiron’s Landing headquarters in Stephensville, tournament bosses Keith Thibodeaux and “Moonie” Bergeron came up with Plan B to allow the 115 anglers to launch at sites other than Doiron’s.
“With no-wake zones set up in the (Belle River/Lake Verret) area, Moonie and I decided to let the fishermen put in at several locations,” Thibodeaux said. “We figured it was better to drive to places nearer where they wanted to fish rather than to launch at one site and put boats on the water in that fog. Safety was our major concern.”
As it turned out, and with Bateman Island open to the anglers, teams launching into places like Lake Dauterive (on the west side of the Atchafalaya Basin), Bayou Sale and The Wax produced nearly all the top top 10 catches. Thibodeaux said most of the catches on the Belle River side of the levee were in the 9-12 pounds range, not near the five-bass, 16.84 pounds Louviere and Jerry Gendron caught to win.
Steven Gulotta and Alric Delahoussaye finished second at 16.04 and veterans Wayne Murray and Kirk Peterson were third at 15 pounds even.
“We got lucky with the weather,” Thibodeaux said. “The fog lifted, the sun came out in the afternoon and we got the tournemnt in ahead of Sunday’s big (cold) front.
“And, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Water Patrol deputies complimented the fishermen on heeding the no-wake zones throughout the day.”
Thibodeaux said the big turnout helped raise near a little over $8,000 for the Emerge Center, and the respective teams of Justin and Jim O’Banion and Allen and Dana Barbay won the won the Wild Game and Seafood cookoffs.
“A big thanks to the cooks who donated the food from the cookoff so we could sell tickets for an all-you-can-eat feast at the tournament,” Thibodeaux said. “The day means so much to the parents with children facing the day-to-day trials autism presents to their families.”